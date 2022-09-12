Flash flood watch Tuesday and Wednesday

ELKO – A flood watch has been issued across the entire eastern half of Nevada, with showers and thunderstorms expected to begin Monday and increase in intensity Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Significant subtropical moisture will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to much of central and eastern Nevada Tuesday through late Wednesday night,” stated the National Weather Service. “The stronger thunderstorms will be capable of generating heavy rain and potential flash flooding.”

With a little more than two weeks left in the water year Elko is running about an inch and a half below average.

Unsettled weather could continue into the weekend.

“The probability for shower activity looks to diminish sometime overnight Thursday into Friday morning, but we aren't ruling out a lingering shower or two in northeastern Nevada at this time,” forecasters stated.

The extended forecast calls for isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday but mostly sunny skies Sunday.

Highs on Monday are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s, while the rest of the week will be in the 70s.