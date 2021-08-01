Flash floods strike recreation areas near Elko

ELKO – Thunderstorms dumped heavy rain south of Elko this weekend, causing mudslides in Lamoille Canyon and pushing a car off the road at South Fork.
More flash flooding is possible Sunday.
The Ruby Mountains mudslide Friday afternoon was about a half mile above Thomas Canyon. Elko County Sheriff’s deputies said two strips of road were covered by rock, sand and mud. No one was trapped or injured by the slide.
Elko County Roads and Nevada Department of Transportation employees quickly responded with two front-end loaders and a plow. The road was reopened within about two hours.
“Several individuals patiently waited at the Lamoille Canyon Trail Head while the roadway was cleared,” stated the sheriff’s office.
Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a flash flood on the south side of South Fork Reservoir.
“It was initially reported a vehicle was washed off the roadway and a person was climbing out of the vehicle's sunroof,” stated the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found the unoccupied vehicle about a mile south of the causeway on Lower South Fork Road. It was off the road and surrounded by water.
“It was determined no one was injured, just a bit scared as they found themselves being swept off the roadway,” stated the sheriff’s office.
Elko County Roads assisted with road signs, warning drivers of the flooded roadway.
“The Elko County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind people not to drive through flooded areas of roadway.”
A flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday across Elko, Eureka, Lander and White Pine counties as well as the northern half of Nye County.
Only a tenth of an inch of rain was recorded Saturday at Elko’s airport.
Elko ended up with .35 of an inch of precipitation for the month, nearly right on the average of .35 of an inch.
Precipitation for the water year that began Oct. 1 is now at 6.58, which is lower than the normal amount of 9.07 inches but running about half an inch ahead of last year’s amount.
Eureka received .34 of an inch of rain Saturday, Tonopah .67, and Winnemucca .18.
Extensive lightning strikes were reported along with the storms. One fire was reported off Oak Creek Drive in Spring Creek, but it burned only a small area.
A fire that started Friday at Bear Creek near Jarbidge burned 28 acres.