Flashing crosswalk planned on Mountain City Highway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko could soon have another flashing pedestrian crossing, this one on Mountain City Highway.

Nevada Gold Mines has requested that the Nevada Department of Transportation install a flashing pedestrian crossing at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The company is headquartered near the intersection.

The Elko City Council on Tuesday deliberated the possibility of becoming an NDOT permittee in order to move the project forward.

“I think it’s important to have that,” said Mayor Reece Keener. “We all travel up and down Mountain City Highway and we can see the pedestrian traffic there [is busy] particularly on business days and since they have the Hampton Inn across the street.”

“Since the Hampton hotel has been put in, there have been many pedestrians walking across the road with suitcases going to the airport,” said Elko City Councilman Robert Schmidtlein.

He said on rainy mornings it is a very blind area.

In an earlier discussion, which included NDOT, City of Elko and Nevada Gold Mines representatives, it was suggested that if NDOT would commit to the financial cost of design and construction the City of Elko would agree to accept maintenance going forward.