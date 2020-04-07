Flashing crosswalk planned on Mountain City Highway

ELKO – Elko could soon have another flashing pedestrian crossing, this one on Mountain City Highway.
Nevada Gold Mines has requested that the Nevada Department of Transportation install a flashing pedestrian crossing at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The company is headquartered near the intersection.
The Elko City Council on Tuesday deliberated the possibility of becoming an NDOT permittee in order to move the project forward.
“I think it’s important to have that,” said Mayor Reece Keener. “We all travel up and down Mountain City Highway and we can see the pedestrian traffic there [is busy] particularly on business days and since they have the Hampton Inn across the street.”
“Since the Hampton hotel has been put in, there have been many pedestrians walking across the road with suitcases going to the airport,” said Elko City Councilman Robert Schmidtlein.
He said on rainy mornings it is a very blind area.
In an earlier discussion, which included NDOT, City of Elko and Nevada Gold Mines representatives, it was suggested that if NDOT would commit to the financial cost of design and construction the City of Elko would agree to accept maintenance going forward.
“I think it would be poor practice for the City of Elko to start looking at a third party agreement for maintenance of this type of infrastructure,” said Scott Wilkinson, assistant city manager. “I will add that if the City of Elko is not interested in being the permittee that we probably would not see that project move forward.”
“Typically, with this type of infrastructure you wouldn’t really have any expectation of any significant maintenance cost, if any, for several years after the infrastructure has been put in,” Wilkinson said. “We have a lot of permits with NDOT throughout the city.”
“I think this is very worthy of our consideration,” Keener said. “This is a major community partner and they do a lot for the city.”
“We have signal agreements with every signal in Elko that interfaces with NDOT,” said Dennis Strickland, public works director with the City of Elko.
City Council voted to accept the responsibility for maintenance for the infrastructure.
The city already has flashing crosswalks on Idaho Street at the Red Lion and on 12th Street at Clarkson Drive.
