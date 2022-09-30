 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway

Pedestrian-activated lights will be installed for the crosswalk on Mountain City Highway at Terminal Way this fall.

 NDOT

CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way.

The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that intermittent lane and sidewalk closures will take place at the intersection from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays Oct. 3 through November. Following the first week of construction, work will take a two-week hiatus while concrete cures before continuing again with signal installation.

“The improvements will help enhance safety for pedestrians traveling across the road between nearby hotels, restaurants, businesses, and the Elko Regional Airport,” stated NDOT. “The rapid rectangular flashing beacons will not only facilitate safe pedestrian access, but will also reduce the need for short-range vehicle trips across the intersection.”

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTElko on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.

