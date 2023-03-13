ELKO – A flood warning has been posted for Eureka County while the rest of northeastern Nevada is under a flood watch as another major weather system approaches.

The National Weather Service issued the flood warning for all of Eureka County at 4 p.m. Monday, continuing until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

“Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring,” the weather service warned. “Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.”

Affected areas include Eureka, Garden Pass, Grass Valley, Diamond Valley, Pine Valley, Eureka Airport, Crescent Valley, Palisade, Beowawe, Pinto Summit, Emigrant Pass, Dunphy, Antelope Peak, South Area Mine and North Area Mine.

Over the weekend, Gov. Joe Lombardo added Eureka, Elko and seven other counties to the four already on his emergency designation list. On Sunday afternoon the weather service canceled its flood watch for Elko County ahead of schedule, but on Monday a new flood watch was issued for Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

“Beginning on Thursday, March 9, severe weather has brought heavy rainfall, flooding, rockslides, avalanches, and infrastructure damage to northern Nevada,” said the governor’s announcement. “As severe weather conditions continue, further flooding and infrastructure damage are anticipated throughout the region.”

In Elko County, pooling water was reported State Route 233 southwest of Montello.

The weather service in Elko said residents in northern Nevada should “expect renewed flooding in areas that have just experienced flood impacts.”

Mainstream river flooding is not expected. The Humboldt River in Elko has risen about a foot over the past week, to just under 3 feet. Flood stage is 6.2 feet.

The Humboldt at Dunphy rose sharply from 3 feet to 6 feet, but was dropping Monday.

The new flood watch includes all of northern Nevada except Humboldt County, northern Washoe County, and a sliver of southeastern Elko County.

A wind advisory is also in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

Elko County Office of Emergency Management has set up a non-emergency information line for people with questions or concerns related to recent weather events. Call 775-777-2574 to find a location for sandbags, to report minor flooding and pooling of water, or to be connected with other resources.

The line will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Callers may leave a voicemail during non-operational hours that will be returned the following day. If you are experiencing an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

The Elko area has a 30-80% chance of rain Tuesday night, followed by rain and snow Wednesday. Dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday before snow returns Friday night through the weekend.

The weather service is calling for high temperatures in the mid-40s to start the week dropping to the mid-30s Thursday. Nighttime temperatures will plunge back into the teens Wednesday and Thursday nights.

For up-to-date road conditions call 511 or visit nvroads.com.