Flood warning issued for Lamoille Canyon

Weather watch

A variety of weather alerts and warnings were in effect across northeastern Nevada on Monday.

ELKO -- The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Monday for Lamoille Canyon as heavy rain from an “atmospheric river” continue to pound the region.

Up to half an inch of rain had fallen by 9 a.m. and another 1 to 1.5 inches were expected.

“Landslides and debris flows will occur on steep slopes. Lamoille Canyon Road will be prone to rocks and boulders covering sections of the road,” stated the warning, which expires at 8 p.m. Monday.

Heavy rain at the end of July produced 20 mudslides in the canyon, damaging the road and forcing its closure for six weeks. Officials have said up to 8 inches of rain fell in a two-day period.

A flood watch was in effect for the rest of the Ruby Mountain range southeast of Elko.

The northwestern portion of the county was under a flood advisory.

The southeastern portion was under a wind advisory throug 5 p.m.

All of Elko County was expected to see possible high winds, heavy rain and mountain snow.

