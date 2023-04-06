ELKO – Warming temperatures expected this weekend have prompted a flood watch from noon Saturday until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The flood watch includes southwestern Elko County except the Ruby Mountains; Lander, Eureka and White Pine counties; and northern Nye County.

High temperatures in Elko are expected to be in the lower 50s Friday and Saturday, and lower to mid-60s Sunday through Wednesday before cooler weather and a chance of rain return to the region.

Snowmelt mostly below 7,500 feet could result in flooding of rivers, streams and other low-lying locations, according to the National Weather Service. “Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.”

Warmer nighttime temperatures will also increase the risk of flooding.

“Many locations that have seen flooding and runoff last month could see another round of increased runoff and possible flooding during this timeframe,” the weather service cautioned.

While the ground will be wet, smoke may be seen rising from Lamoille Summit as county fire crews continue a project to reduce fuels and create fire breaks within the juniper trees. Signs will be along the roadway during active burns.

“As we move forward into the Spring season, please remember to get a burn permit through our website if you plan on burning on your property,” the department advised. Forms can be found online at elkocountynv.net.