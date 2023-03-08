ELKO – Snow squalls could make travel in Elko County difficult through this evening, while a flood watch has been issued for Thursday night through Sunday afternoon.

Heavy bands of snow and winds gusting to around 40 mph are possible until 8 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service advised. Visibility will be reduced to a half-mile or less in places, with snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

“Travel will become difficult under any such conditions and extreme caution should be exercised if impacted by a band of heavy snow,” the weather service said. “Slow down and turn on headlights. Pull off the highway if needed and into a safe area and wait until conditions clear.”

The wintry weather will be followed by warming temperatures and rain. Elko has a 70% chance of rain and snow Thursday night, and an 80% chance of rain Friday as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s.

A rain-snow mix will continue Saturday with showers possible for several days after that.

“Warm Atmospheric River moisture is expected to reach into Nevada on Friday through Saturday,” the weather service advised. “This coupled with strong gusty southwest winds will accelerate snowmelt of the above normal snowpack in elevations below 8,000 feet.”

Areas of overland flooding or ponding of water/mud on roads is likely. River levels are also expected to rise and there is an elevated risk for minor river flooding through Sunday afternoon.