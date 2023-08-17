ELKO – The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Southern and Central Nevada as well as the Ruby Mountains this weekend as tropical moisture is pushed northward after a hurricane formed off the coast of Mexico.

Flooding is possible from Saturday evening through late Monday night.

Hurricane Hilary had maximum wind speeds of 105 mph Thursday afternoon but is expected to drop below hurricane force after it turns north into California and Nevada this weekend. It would be the first tropical storm to hit Southern California since 1939, according to the National Weather Service.

“Deep Tropical moisture is forecast to move northward into portions of northern Nye County, Southern Lander and Eureka Counties, White Pine counties and southern Elko County mainly affecting the Ruby Mountains starting late on Saturday lasting at least through Tuesday morning,” stated NWS forecasters.

Remnants of the tropical system could produce rainfall rates from 1-2 inches per hour.

Thunderstorms were moving northward through Nevada on Thursday but mostly dry weather is expected Friday in the Elko area. High temperatures will drop into the 80s on Saturday and 70s Sunday and Monday.