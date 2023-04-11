The state highway between Eureka and Carlin has been closed by the Nevada Department of Transportation due to flooding.

State Route 278 was posted as closed Tuesday afternoon.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday evening that the water was a foot deep in the southbound lane at one spot in Pine Valley.

A post on the Nevada Department of Transportation website said “Water over the roadway. Lanes reduced to one with the use of flaggers. Slow down and use caution and move over for highway equipment and personnel.”

NDOT also reported water over the highway at the Elko County line, just south of Interstate 80.

On Tuesday afternoon, Eureka Sheriff Jesse Watts described the highway as "washing out."

Minor flooding was reported on parts of the highway farther to the south a month ago, during initial snowmelt that threatened the town of Eureka and prompted installation of a temporary flood barrier.

The snowmelt accelerated this week after temperatures climbed well above normal. Eureka's high of 74 degrees on Monday was 4 degrees below the previous record high set in 1989.

The mercury stopped only one degree short of a record in Elko. The high of 76 on Monday nearly matched the temperature on this date in 2012.

Temperatures are expected to dip back to normal levels in the upper 50s on Wednesday and then plunge into the mid-40s Thursday.

The National Weather Service is predicting a slight chance of snow showers Wednesday night, before temperatures rebound into the 60s by the weekend.