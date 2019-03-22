The stage is set for unprecedented major flooding this spring for most of the nation, U.S. weather officials said Thursday, while “minor” flooding is expected along Nevada’s Humboldt River.
The U.S. Geological Survey currently shows the Humboldt River at Palisade, south of Carlin, at a depth of 3.6 feet. Flood stage is 7 feet, and the river peaked at nearly 10 feet during the devastating flood of February 2017.
More than 200 million Americans are at risk for some kind of flooding, with 13 million of them at risk of major inundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its spring weather outlook . About 41 million people are at risk of moderate flooding.
Major flooding now occurring in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Missouri and other Midwestern states is a preview of an all-too-wet and dangerous spring, said Mary Erickson, deputy director of the National Weather Service. "In fact, we expect the flooding to get worse and more widespread," she told The Associated Press.
This year's flooding "could be worse than anything we've seen in recent years, even worse than the historic floods of 1993 and 2011," she said. Those floods caused billions of dollars in damage, and officials said this year's damage in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota has already passed the billion-dollar mark.
Forecasters said the biggest risks include all three Mississippi River basins, the Red River of the North, the Great Lakes, plus the basins of the eastern Missouri River, lower Ohio River, lower Cumberland River and the Tennessee River.
