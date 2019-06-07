ELKO – Northeastern Nevada may be one of the few places where you can have a flood warning and dust storms at the same time.
Add into that mix a freeze warning and you have the current forecast for a June weekend in Elko and the surrounding area.
Minor to moderate flood warnings are still in effect for the Humboldt River and smaller streams following heavy May showers and runoff from this week’s warmer temperatures. The Humboldt at Carlin has been in the moderate flood stage since Wednesday night.
A wind advisory also is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Strong winds on Thursday afternoon and evening created dust storms in the Elko area.
Winds on Friday are expected to be from the northwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.
High profile vehicles will be subjected to strong crosswinds along Interstate 80 between Wendover and Elko, and on U.S. Highway 93 from Jackpot to Ely, the National Weather Service cautioned.
And all of northeastern Nevada has been placed under a freeze warning for cold temperatures Saturday morning.
Temperatures will begin dropping into the 30s after midnight. Elko’s low is forecast at 36 degrees, while parts of Spring Creek could see 32 degrees or lower.
“These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation,” stated the weather service.
Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-60s, about 20 degrees cooler than temperatures earlier in the week.
The multiple warnings made for colorful weather maps in northeastern Nevada.
More stable conditions are expected in the week ahead. Skies will be clear and dry, while temperatures will rebound into the 80s on Monday and stay there through at least Thursday, according to the long-range forecast.
