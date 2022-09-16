Fog lingers ahead of mixed weather weekend

ELKO – After a foggy start to Friday, hazy skies are expected to linger in northeastern Nevada following a round of wet weather.

Elko received another .14 of an inch of rain Thursday. That brings September’s total so far to .45 of an inch – well above the average .26. However, the water year ending Sept. 30 is still running at an inch-and-a-half deficit.

Ely broke another precipitation record Thursday with .63 of an inch. The old record was 0.2, set in 1910. Ely has been drenched with 1.63 inches so far this month and is running above average on the water year.

The forecast calls for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday in Elko. Dry but breezy weather is expected Sunday and Monday before more moisture arrives Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures will remain in the 70s, possibly dropping into the 60s by midweek.