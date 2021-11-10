Folding the flag for veterans at Elko County's annual parade

ELKO -- County Commissioners invite the public to join them in honoring the men and women who in the past and present lay their lives on the line to protect the freedoms and rights of the citizens of the United States of America, at their annual Elko County Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m. Thursday.

"The parade will celebrate our distinguished grand marshals who are first responder veterans representing the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Elko County Ambulance, Elko County Fire Protection District, the City of Elko Police Department and the City of Elko Fire Department," stated the announcement.

The VFW Color Guard will lead the parade for the 16th time while the Elko County Combined Honor Guard from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Elko Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol will present a flag-folding ceremony in honor of veterans.

“I have been a member of the Honor Guard for the Elko County Sheriff’s Office since 2014,” said Elko County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Shoaf. “We have five or six people that do honor guard,” he said.

“I believe this is the fifth or sixth year that we’ve done the flag folding,” Shoaf said. “I am very honored to be the commander for the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.”

Shoaf does all the planning and training for the group. Prior to working for the Elko County Sheriff’s Office he served 14 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Half of us are former service members,” Shoaf said. “It’s a continuation of serving the veterans of our community. We are so fortunate that we have such veteran support and groups out here. It allows us to maintain our heritage with the military services and pay our respects and continue to honor those that have come before us and those that are going to come after us.”

The flag ceremony will be in front of the reviewing stand by the courthouse. “We will unfold and fly a flag in honor of the veterans who have come before us and for those who have not come home,” Shoaf said.

He said a flag is to be folded 13 times. Each fold has a symbolic meaning with the first fold being a symbol of life. The final fold, with the stars showing on top, signifies the national motto, “In God We Trust.”

When the ceremony is finished, the flag will be presented to all veterans and then handed to a veteran on the review stand who will accept it on behalf of them.

All veterans and family members wanting to participate are welcome on the Elko County float riding alongside Elko County employees. Participants should contact the county manager’s office so they can make accommodations.

Local veterans Robert Hunton, U.S. Navy; John Green, U.S. Marines; and Christopher Langer, U.S. Marines will be judging the parade entries at the stage in front of the courthouse. Prizes will be awarded to entries in categories including Family, Adult, and Commercial at the Elko County Commission meeting Dec. 1.

"All Elko County veterans, current military personnel and their families are encouraged to participate and we encourage any business or organization in the county wanting to honor our heroes to enter a float or stand in the crowd along the parade route," stated the county.

Parade entry forms are on the Elko County website at www.elkocountynv.net or can be obtained and submitted to the Elko County Managers Office, 540 Court St., Suite 101 or faxed to 753-8535 and will be accepted up until the start of the parade.

The parade will go on no matter the weather. For information contact Michele or Jen at 738-5398.

