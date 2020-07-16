Folklife Center, museums receive CARES Act funding

ELKO — Elko’s Western Folklife Center has been selected to receive federal CARES Act funding to be distributed by The Nevada Arts Council and Nevada Humanities.
The Nevada Arts Council said in a statement last week that The Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St., is one of 79 arts organizations throughout Nevada to receive grant funding through The Nevada Arts Council, and is the only organization in Elko County. The folklife center received $10,000 from the Carson City based organization.
“The Nevada Arts Council is honored to be able to provide operational relief support to Nevada’s nonprofit arts organizations through these CARES Act funds,” Tony Manfredi, Nevada Arts Council executive director, said in a statement Friday.
The Western Folklife Center is also the recipient of a $15,000 grant made available by the Reno based Nevada Humanities, a Monday statement said.
“Nevada Humanities is honored to join the national effort by providing relief to our vital humanities-focused cultural infrastructure in Nevada,” Christina Barr, executive director of Nevada Humanities, said in the statement. “Our cultural nonprofit organizations and their staff members are struggling, and we hope these grants will provide some much needed assistance to help pay salaries and keep the lights on around the state.”
The Nevada Arts Council received $442,000, and utilized $49,750. The remaining $392,250 was sub-granted to the state’s nonprofit arts organizations through amendments to current grants and new applications from organizations that are not current grantees.
“As of July 6, 96 percent of these organizations have had to cancel events, they have experienced a loss in attendance of 676,627 patrons and have seen a total financial loss of $4,733,292,” Manfredi said.
The arts council issued $392,250 in CARES Act funding to the different organizations, with individual distributions ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, based on each group’s total annual revenue.
“These funds come at a time when these organizations need it most and will allow the creativity, innovation, and inspiration of the arts community to continue to uplift us while contributing to the economic stability of our state,” Manfredi said.
Other Nevada Humanities CARES Emergency Relief Grant recipients include the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum in Elko, $5,000; and the Northeastern Nevada Historical Society, $10,000.
Western Folklife Center representative Karyn Erickson said in an email Tuesday that the grant funding will be helpful to the organization, which has had to cancel all of its upcoming fundraisers due to COVID-19.
"Recently we were able to re-open the doors to our gift shop and Wiegand Gallery, but community programs and facility events remain cancelled," Erickson said in the email.
"We have sincerely missed hosting music making, social dancing, and other community events that brought people together on a regular basis," she added.
Erickson said the CARES Act funding will go towards operating costs of the Western Folklife Center.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.