Folklife Center, museums receive CARES Act funding

The Nevada Arts Council received $442,000, and utilized $49,750. The remaining $392,250 was sub-granted to the state’s nonprofit arts organizations through amendments to current grants and new applications from organizations that are not current grantees.

“As of July 6, 96 percent of these organizations have had to cancel events, they have experienced a loss in attendance of 676,627 patrons and have seen a total financial loss of $4,733,292,” Manfredi said.

The arts council issued $392,250 in CARES Act funding to the different organizations, with individual distributions ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, based on each group’s total annual revenue.

“These funds come at a time when these organizations need it most and will allow the creativity, innovation, and inspiration of the arts community to continue to uplift us while contributing to the economic stability of our state,” Manfredi said.

Other Nevada Humanities CARES Emergency Relief Grant recipients include the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum in Elko, $5,000; and the Northeastern Nevada Historical Society, $10,000.