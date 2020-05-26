Food Bank connects 'Farmers to Families' produce with Elko organization

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPARKS -- The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announced that Friends in Service Helping (FISH), one of its local food assistance partners, will be the recipient organization of weekly assorted produce boxes for distribution to households in Elko County needing additional food resources.

The USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program is helping agricultural producers meet the increasing need for food by connecting farmers, food distributors with food banks who serve local communities. In addition to FISH, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is working with additional partners and tribal communities in the region to connect them to produce boxes.

“We are pleased to be the connector for these resources in Elko County and our northeastern Nevada communities,” said Nicole Lamboley, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “Our service area is 90,000 square miles and we want to make sure every household in all the communities we serve has access to heathy food on a continual basis. Whenever food is rescued from being wasted and offered to families in need, we are excited to be involved.”

The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program announced on April 17. The USDA is purchasing agricultural products and distributing the food boxes through awarded vendors.

“We are so grateful to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Elko FISH for providing fresh, healthy foods to rural communities in northeastern Nevada, all while helping farmers prevent food waste,” Nevada Department of Agriculture Director Jennifer Ott said. “Our team is proud to call them a partner and support their efforts.”

