Food Establishment Inspections - Nov. 2019

Nov. 2019
ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Nov. 7
Taqueria Ayala: 76
The hand sink is not supplied with paper towels. Raw chicken was found stored above chopped vegetables and chorizo. Tripe was found at 70 degrees F and voluntarily discarded. Be sure to cover everything in the refrigeration units. Maintain wiping cloth buckets for use continually. Do not store knives or other utensils in crevices between equipment. Let dishes air dry before storing them. Resurface or replace the cutting board. Remove unnecessary and unused equipment form the premises. Mops must be hung to air dry. The floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned in the main food preparation area.
Joe’s Market: 83
Milk was found past its due date and voluntarily discarded. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least 6 inches from floor surfaces. Single service articles must be stored at least 6 inches from floor surfaces. Clean the inside of the cappuccino machine. The paper towel dispenser’s battery was dead. Remove unnecessary clutter and unused equipment from the premises. Mops must be hung to air dry. Clean up the back of the store.
Carniceria Los Compadres: 93
Do not store raw animal products above chopped vegetables. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Clean the tables supporting the storage shelves and display cooler.
Hunter Ray’s: 76
Ground beef was found stored above raw vegetables. Sliced tomatoes were found at 49 degrees F and voluntarily discarded. There were no test strips available to test the sanitizing residuals or final temperatures in the dishwashing machine. Provide proof of purchase by 11/10/19. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket or water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on gloves. Clean the containers that clean utensils are stored in to allow all dishes to air dry completely before storing them. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. The dishwashing machine operator needs training on how to properly run and monitor the machine. No soap was going into the machine. Be sure to check the sanitizer concentration at least once per day. The hand sink and three-compartment sink were leaking. Mops must be hung to air dry.
Hunter Ray’s (bar): 95
The hand sink is not accessible for use by food handlers. Do not dump drinks in the hand sink.
Nov. 8
Roy’s Market: 90
One half gallon of milk was found with an expiration date of Nov. 4 and two half pints of chocolate milk were found with an expiration date of Nov. 5. All were pulled from the shelves and voluntarily discarded. The produce display cooler was found between 43 and 45 degrees F. Please have the cooler serviced as soon as possible so the cooler can hold product at the correct temperature.
Roy’s Market (meat): 92
Keep the hand sink stocked with soap and paper towels at all times. If the paper towel dispenser breaks, repair or replace it. Thermometers are not accurate and need calibration. Check all thermometers in the display cases and replace any that are broken. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Ensure all floor drains have an air gap of at least 1 inch.
Nov. 12
Wendy’s: 92
Repair broken equipment. The person in charge said that the cooler by the drive-through window was not operational and that they had placed products on ice. The person in charge said that they would monitor temperatures and that repair services would be completed by tomorrow. Allow equipment enough time to air dry before nesting for storage. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Both fume hoods have not been serviced since August 2018. Please service as soon as possible. Clean the vents in the walk-in.
Nov. 14
Starbucks Kiosk at Albertsons: 94
Clean espresso machine handles, cold brew taps, refrigerator doors, brooms, etc. to limit pathogen or bacterial growth. Enroll all shift managers in an American National Standards Institute accredited course and become a food protection manager within 30 days. Part of the initial requirements of opening was to have all shift leads obtain a valid food preparation manager certification. There was no wiping cloth present in the sanitizer bucket and staff did not refresh the solution before starting their shift. Sanitize surfaces at least once every two hours.
Rigobertos: 85
A food handler improperly washing hands. Food handlers are prohibited from contacting ready-to-eat foods with bare hands. Hand sinks are not accessible. Keep the reach-in refrigeration unit from blocking the hand sink. Raw ground beef was found above ready-to-eat pork. Organize meat as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Food is not being properly thawed. Chicken and shrimp were found thawing in the three-compartment sink. Refrigerated food must be covered.
Rigoberto’s (catering): 100
Burger King (2500 Idaho St): 91
A box of raw fish was found on the top shelf of the walk-in freezer with all the shelves below containing food product. Move the raw fish so no food product is below it.
Mr. Shrimp: 75
Keep the hand sink clear and do not dump ice in it. Shellfish identification tags have not been retained for the last 90 days. Instruction was given on the retention of tags. A whole pork roast was found above raw vegetables. Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Start date labeling anything kept longer than 24 hours. Store in-use single service items inverted to prevent contamination. Replace broken fry baskets. Quite a few pieces of equipment near the deep fryer felt greasy. Clean the underside of the fryer, soda machine drain and the cooling unit exterior across from the fryer. Repair the leaking mop sink faucet. There was a medium-sized hole in the wall underneath the fire extinguisher. Repair it so no pests can enter. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored 6 inches from floor surfaces. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Clean the microwave.
Nov. 15
Diamond Chippers: 93
Prepared foods kept longer than 24 hours must be marked with the original date of preparation. Label milk containers with the date they were placed in the refrigerator before thawing. Single-service articles must be stored at least 6 inches from the floor surface.
La Fiesta: 90
Food items in the walk-in refrigerator were found between 41 and 43 degrees F. The operator turned down the temperature. Salsa and cabbage on trays kept at room temperature must have a sticker or other form of documentation to note when they were taken out of refrigeration. Label the bulk container of salt and other products as to their contents. Do not store knives or other utensils in crevices between equipment. A knife was stored in the crack of a worktop refrigerator and a scoop handle was found resting in flour. Store forks head side down in cups to that bare hands do not touch the surrounding heads when grabbed.
La Fiesta (bar): 97
Cut garnishes must be kept on ice or under refrigeration. There was pink, slimy build up on the soda gun nozzle.