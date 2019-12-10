Food Establishment Inspections - Nov. 2019

Keep the hand sink clear and do not dump ice in it. Shellfish identification tags have not been retained for the last 90 days. Instruction was given on the retention of tags. A whole pork roast was found above raw vegetables. Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Start date labeling anything kept longer than 24 hours. Store in-use single service items inverted to prevent contamination. Replace broken fry baskets. Quite a few pieces of equipment near the deep fryer felt greasy. Clean the underside of the fryer, soda machine drain and the cooling unit exterior across from the fryer. Repair the leaking mop sink faucet. There was a medium-sized hole in the wall underneath the fire extinguisher. Repair it so no pests can enter. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored 6 inches from floor surfaces. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Clean the microwave.