ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Aug. 7
Himiko Steakhouse and Sushi: 61
The inspector did not observe hand washing during an activity in which it is required. The hand sink was not properly supplied with soap or disposable towels. There was no hot water in the hand sink. Raw beef was found over sauces in the walk-in-refrigerator. The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F on cold hold items. The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used or interpreted. Two pounds of beef, 7 pounds of ground beef, assorted vegetables, salmon, 4 pounds of tuna, and 1 pound of imitation crab meat were found at 43 and 45 degrees F in the refrigerator beneath the grill. You are required to keep daily temperature logs of all refrigerator and freezer units. Your logs are disorganized and not being recorded daily. Shrimp held under the heat lamp was found 126 degrees F. Food must be hot held at 135 degrees F or higher. Mac noodles and 7 gallons of various sauces that were made in house July 2 – July 31 were voluntarily discarded. A chemical spray bottle was not labeled as to its contents. Test strips for sanitizing residuals were saturated with water and past sanitizer residues. Please store test strips in dispensers to protect them. The employees did not know how to use test strips. No pH test probe was available to test the rice. There was no chlorine residue in the dish washing machine. You must immediately cease all reduced oxygen packaging and sous vide operations until a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point plan is submitted and approved. The owner was explicitly told on multiple occasions by inspectors that sous vide was not allowed until HACCP was approved. Thermometers in the refrigeration units were not accurate and need calibration. Thermometers are not placed in a conspicuous location. Food is not properly being thawed. Reduced oxygen packaged foods must be thawed out of ROP packaging to prevent the formation of toxic proteins. Replace broken fryer baskets. Replace the broken lid on bulk food containers. Replace the broken glass doors on the sushi cases. Do not store menus on cutting boards. Have employees memorize the menus or post menus so that they can read which ingredients are used in specific menu items. Employees were handing menus with gloved hands and touching sushi with the same gloved hands. The drain of the three-compartment sink needs an air gap. Mops must be hung to air dry. Provide hand wash signs at all hand-washing sinks.
Himiko Steakhouse and Sushi (bar): 98
Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units.
Himiko Steakhouse and Sushi (catering): 100
August 14
Star Hotel Restaurant: 83
Cool food from 135 degrees F to 70 degrees F in two hours or less. Cool food from 70 degrees F to 41 degrees F in four hours or less for a total time not to exceed 6 hours. Prepared food kept for longer than 24 hours must be marked with the original date of preparation. There were no test kit or strips available to test sanitizing residuals or final temperatures in the dishwasher. Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units. With the exception of canned, beverage products, all food must be stored at least 6 inches from floor surfaces. Replace food contact surfaces with National Science Foundation approved commercially rated equipment. The floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned. Increase the cleaning frequency. There is a gap at the exterior chute door to the basement.
Star Hotel (bar): 93
Ensure the basement floor remains dry and clean. There was standing water from a recent cleaning. The hand sink in the bar was not available for use. The left basin was filled with ice and bottles. The three-basin dishwashing sink was also covered. Keep the hand sink available at all times. Do not store items under exposed sewer lines. Beer and bottled beverages in the basement were directly under waste lines from the restaurant above.
Star Hotel (catering): 100
August 15
Burger King No. 3472: 88
The procedure for time as a public health control was not properly written or implemented. A Twix pie was dated with an expiration date of Aug. 14 and was still available for sale. The honey mustard condiment container was not changed out at the end of the night. An open container of chocolate milk was found of the middle shelf of the walk-in refrigerator above the ready-to-eat foods. Frozen hamburgers were found on the floor of the walk-in freezer. A drink container was found under the dishwashing sink. Cleaning is needed throughout the entire kitchen. Clean the cinnamon bun warmer. Clean the debris on the inside of the microwave oven. Clean the catch pan of the milkshake machine. Clean the inside of an unused freezer. Clean the bun machine making sure there are no more crumbs in it. Clean the top of the hood area. The hand sink had an “Out of Order” sign on it. Leaking grease was found on the ground of a trash pad at the grease rendering bin and trash was found outside the trash enclosure. Repair the base tile coving. The floors were dirty. Increase cleaning. There was no hand washing sign in the men’s room.
VEC Crystal 5 (snack bar): 88
Mouse droppings were found in both cabinets under the soda machines. Retain a licensed pest control operator. Gnats were present on the bottom shelf of the candy display under the Snickers and Whoppers. Management voluntarily threw away open popcorn kernels and butter powder that was left uncovered overnight. Gaps were present between the exterior double doors. There should be no gaps between exterior doors. Install tight brush or door stripping to ensure tight sealing doors that prevent the entrance of vermin. Date marking was missing on opened nacho cheese in the warmer. Train staff on marking. Throw away unused food at the end of the night to prevent attracting vermin.
August 21
Desert Sno: 76
Employees did not know how to clean the sno cone ice maker, set up the sanitizer wiping cloth buckets, or access the test strips. A food handler was seen eating while preparing food. The hand sink had a reusable, absorbent towel instead of single use paper towels. Do not do any dumping, ware washing, or sanitizer bucket dumping in the had sink. There was no chlorine sanitizer in the wiping cloth bucket. Repair the roof where a person tried to break in. Shield fixtures above the food preparation area. The wash, rinse, and sanitize facilities were not set up or operational. There were no test strips available for staff. An employee’s family member was in the unit at the start of the inspection.
Southside Ice Cream: 100
Khoury’s Mini Market(deli): 87
Ready-to-eat pasta salad was found next to a raw poultry product. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at the start of all shifts. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on gloves.
Sept. 11
Himiko Steakhouse and Sushi (followup inspection): 88
Retain the shellfish identification tags of your mussels for 90 days or keep a written log of them. Obtain parasite destruction records for all sushi products from your supplier. Except as otherwise provided in this section, if raw, raw-marinated, partially cooked, or marinated, partially cooked fish are served or sold in ready-to-eat form, the person in charge shall record the freezing temperature and time to which the fish are subjected and shall retain the records of the food establishment for 90 calendar days after the sale of the fish. If fish are frozen by a supplier, a written agreement from the supplier stipulating that the fish supplied are frozen to a temperature and time which ensures parasite destruction is needed. Shell stock must be obtained in containers which bear legible source identification tags that are affixed by the harvester that depurates, ships, or reships the shell stock as provided in the “National Shellfish Sanitation Program Guide for the Control of Molluscan Shellfish.” A container of shell stock that does not bear a tag that contains all of the information otherwise required pursuant to this section may be subject to a hold order, seized, discarded or destroyed.
