Food Establishment Inspections – January

Jan. 2
Swire Coca-Cola Warehouse: 99
Weather-strip the docks to prevent pests from entering the facility.
Jan. 3
McAdoo’s Restaurant: 95
Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Pink, slimy, apparent bacteria and/or mold was growing on the drip plate of the ice machine. Deep clean the ice machine to sanitary conditions at least monthly and keep a log of when it was last cleaned and by whom. Have a service technician check the dishwashing machine as soon as possible. The low temperature dishwashing machine was reaching a final rinse temperature of 115 degrees F. Adjust the water heater to ensure the machine reaches a final rinse of at least 120 degrees F or have the unit serviced. Keep daily logs of the temperature of your dishwasher and chlorine sanitizer concentration. Use a thermometer that can be placed inside the machine to record temperatures. Clean and sanitize the food and debris from racks, shelves and other storage areas. Clean the walls and ceiling near the hood of oil and grease. Clean dirt and debris from the ceiling near air vents. Purchase a cover for your meat slicer to protect it from contamination between uses. Keep margarine that requires refrigeration on ice, under refrigeration or use time as a public health control to ensure the product that is kept at room temperature is discarded after 4 hours. Reduced oxygen packaged fish must be thawed under aerobic conditions to prevent pathogen growth. Check with your BUNN coffee machine manufacturer to determine its cleaning schedule and whether or not there is a sanitizer solution that needs to be run through the machine. Keep temperature logs of all refrigerator and freezer units. Keep logs of the receiving temperatures of your food.
McAdoo’s Restaurant (bar): 100
McAdoo’s Restaurant (catering): 100
Jan. 7
Spring Creek Shell Market (packaged foods): 98
You have free articles remaining.
Clean and sanitize the soda fountain and drain. Clean debris from the vents in the walk-in beverage refrigerator.
Spring Creek Shell (snack bar): 97
Clean the inside of the pizza oven and proofer. Clean inside and outside the microwave. Clean the floor drain to sanitary conditions.
Maverik 530 (packaged foods): 100
Maverik 530 (snack bar): 92
One small tub of salsa was found dated Dec. 29. Prepared food product should be kept no longer than 7 days. The mop floor drain faucet was leaking. Discard mop water after cleaning up spills.
Jan. 8
Family Dollar Store No. 31399: 94
Five dented cans were found on the shelves. Dumpster lids
Amigo USA Market: 98
Three, small dead insects were found inside the reach-in ice cream freezer on top of packages of ice cream bars. Deep clean the unit to remove dead pests.