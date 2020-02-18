Food Establishment Inspections – January

Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Pink, slimy, apparent bacteria and/or mold was growing on the drip plate of the ice machine. Deep clean the ice machine to sanitary conditions at least monthly and keep a log of when it was last cleaned and by whom. Have a service technician check the dishwashing machine as soon as possible. The low temperature dishwashing machine was reaching a final rinse temperature of 115 degrees F. Adjust the water heater to ensure the machine reaches a final rinse of at least 120 degrees F or have the unit serviced. Keep daily logs of the temperature of your dishwasher and chlorine sanitizer concentration. Use a thermometer that can be placed inside the machine to record temperatures. Clean and sanitize the food and debris from racks, shelves and other storage areas. Clean the walls and ceiling near the hood of oil and grease. Clean dirt and debris from the ceiling near air vents. Purchase a cover for your meat slicer to protect it from contamination between uses. Keep margarine that requires refrigeration on ice, under refrigeration or use time as a public health control to ensure the product that is kept at room temperature is discarded after 4 hours. Reduced oxygen packaged fish must be thawed under aerobic conditions to prevent pathogen growth. Check with your BUNN coffee machine manufacturer to determine its cleaning schedule and whether or not there is a sanitizer solution that needs to be run through the machine. Keep temperature logs of all refrigerator and freezer units. Keep logs of the receiving temperatures of your food.