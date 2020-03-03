Food Establishment Inspections – January

Jan. 9

Sister’s Food Service: 95

Hang thermometers in a visible location. Label sauces with the date they were placed in containers. Single service articles must be stored at least 6 inches from the floor surface. Designate a bottom shelf in one of the refrigerators as “employee only food.”

Sister’s Food Service (catering): 100

Maverik No. 509 (packaged foods): 100

Maverik No. 509 (Bonfire Grill): 92

Ensure that all thermometers are easily seen. Food in refrigeration or storage must be kept covered. The inspector found numerous boxes on the ground in the walk-in freezer, including five meat packages. Change out sanitizer buckets every four hours. Single service articles must be stored at least 6 inches from the floor surface. Clean cup lid dispensers and the back microwave roof. Ensure that all pipes going into floor drains have an air gap of at least 1 inch. The mop sink and floor drain under the soda fountain need air gaps.

Jan. 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Performance Athletic Snack Bar: 85