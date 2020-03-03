Food Establishment Inspections – January

Jan. 9
Sister’s Food Service: 95
Hang thermometers in a visible location. Label sauces with the date they were placed in containers. Single service articles must be stored at least 6 inches from the floor surface. Designate a bottom shelf in one of the refrigerators as “employee only food.”
Sister’s Food Service (catering): 100
Maverik No. 509 (packaged foods): 100
Maverik No. 509 (Bonfire Grill): 92
Ensure that all thermometers are easily seen. Food in refrigeration or storage must be kept covered. The inspector found numerous boxes on the ground in the walk-in freezer, including five meat packages. Change out sanitizer buckets every four hours. Single service articles must be stored at least 6 inches from the floor surface. Clean cup lid dispensers and the back microwave roof. Ensure that all pipes going into floor drains have an air gap of at least 1 inch. The mop sink and floor drain under the soda fountain need air gaps.
Jan. 14
Performance Athletic Snack Bar: 85
Keep the hand sink fully stocked with paper towels. The establishment was using “DNA #16” insecticide that has not been approved for use in food establishments. There were no test strips available to test the temperatures in the dishwasher. Please email proof of purchase to the health department.
Adobe Middle School: 93
A food handler was seen eating while preparing food. With the exception of canned, beverage products, all food must be stored at least 6 inches from floor surfaces.
Cowboys: 99
Label all containers of juice as to their contents.
Dotty’s (support kitchen, 951 W. Main St.): 100
Dotty’s Warehouse (951 W. Main St.) 98
With the exception of canned, beverage products, all food must be stored at least 6 inches from floor surfaces.