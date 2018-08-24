Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Food Service Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

July 18

Spring Creek Trap and Skeet Bar: 100

July 23

Mona’s Ranch: 98

Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units.

July 25

Blue Moon Restaurant: 95

All opened bags of food must be stored in sealed containers. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Clean the mold off of the walls and vents in the refrigerator. Please ensure your restaurant is cleaned to sanitary conditions. Do not let grease, food debris or dirt accumulate on your countertops, coolers or other food preparation areas. Do a deep cleaning of your restaurant once a week to maintain sanitary conditions on top of your daily cleaning procedures. Please fix the screen door again.

July 27

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Smith’s Food and Drug Center Meat Department: 98

Packaged meat was found on the floor. Be sure to keep all food six inches off of the floor.

Smith’s Food and Drug Center Deli: 100

Smith’s Food and Drug Center Bakery: 99

Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at the start of all shifts. Maintain wiping cloth buckets for use continually. Keep a separate bucket for utensils.

Smith’s Food and Drug Center Packaged Foods: 100

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments