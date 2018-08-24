ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
July 18
Spring Creek Trap and Skeet Bar: 100
July 23
Mona’s Ranch: 98
Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units.
July 25
Blue Moon Restaurant: 95
All opened bags of food must be stored in sealed containers. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Clean the mold off of the walls and vents in the refrigerator. Please ensure your restaurant is cleaned to sanitary conditions. Do not let grease, food debris or dirt accumulate on your countertops, coolers or other food preparation areas. Do a deep cleaning of your restaurant once a week to maintain sanitary conditions on top of your daily cleaning procedures. Please fix the screen door again.
July 27
Smith’s Food and Drug Center Meat Department: 98
Packaged meat was found on the floor. Be sure to keep all food six inches off of the floor.
Smith’s Food and Drug Center Deli: 100
Smith’s Food and Drug Center Bakery: 99
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at the start of all shifts. Maintain wiping cloth buckets for use continually. Keep a separate bucket for utensils.
Smith’s Food and Drug Center Packaged Foods: 100
