Food Establishment Inspections, March 2021

Machi’s Saloon and Grill (restaurant): 94Place thermometers in the front of unit where they can be conveniently located. Food kept on ice must have ice filled around the container to the fill line in order to keep food below 41 degrees F. Place containers in an ice water bath in order to achieve this. A long-term solution would be to purchase a worktop refrigerator unit. Completely submerge food to thaw it properly. Potatoes, coffee and other food products were stored on the floor in the restaurant walk-in refrigerator. Replace worn spatulas as needed. The ice machine drip plate contained black slimy material. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Do not store knives or other utensils in a pot of uncooked beans. Store them on a knife strip or in a drawer. Provide hand wash signs at all handwashing stations.