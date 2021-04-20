Food Establishment Inspections, March 2021

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
March 23
Boys and Girls
Club of Elko: 96The hood was last serviced in July 2020. Look into having your hood meet the servicing schedule requirements. Open bags of flour must be kept in sealed containers. Do not store knives in knife blocks. Provide hand wash signs at all handwashing sinks.
Swire Coca-Cola: 98
One mouse was noted in an interior tin can. Please remove it. No other pest activity was noted during the inspection and no mice droppings were found. Ecolab is servicing the facility on a monthly basis and noting activity in exterior bait stations. Thank you for keeping accurate, up-to-date logs. Palettes had adequate space between other palettes and the wall. The facility appeared to be in sanitary condition, overall. Dispose of used mop water immediately after use. Place seals on the loading docks to prevent pests from entering the facility. Remove cobwebs throughout the facility.
Machi’s Saloon and Grill (restaurant): 94Place thermometers in the front of unit where they can be conveniently located. Food kept on ice must have ice filled around the container to the fill line in order to keep food below 41 degrees F. Place containers in an ice water bath in order to achieve this. A long-term solution would be to purchase a worktop refrigerator unit. Completely submerge food to thaw it properly. Potatoes, coffee and other food products were stored on the floor in the restaurant walk-in refrigerator. Replace worn spatulas as needed. The ice machine drip plate contained black slimy material. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Do not store knives or other utensils in a pot of uncooked beans. Store them on a knife strip or in a drawer. Provide hand wash signs at all handwashing stations.
Machi’s (bar): 99
Drain pipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.
Machi’s (catering): 100
The operator is not catering at this time due to Covid-19. When catering operations resume, be sure to bring a portable handwashing setup, sanitizer, test strips and multiple service utensils to a catering event.
Coffee Mug Restaurant: 92
The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F. on cold hold items. The work top refrigerator contained three gallons of dressing and two large, cut cucumbers at 51 degrees F. Store scoops up and out of food product. Drain pipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. The floor of the walk-in refrigerator needs to be nailed down. Currently, it presents a tripping hazard.
Coffee Mug (catering): 100
Thank you and keep up the good work. Be sure to bring a portable hand washing setup, sanitizer, test strips and multiple service utensils to a catering event.
March 24
Hunt Convenience Stores LLC: 100
March 26
Atwal Gas and Food Deli: 90
The person in charge was instructed to enroll in and successfully complete an ANSI accredited course to become a certified food protection manager within 30 days. Get all cooks ServSafe certified by March 30. The temperature was less than 135 degrees F. on hot hold items. Corn dogs were found at 115 F., a burrito was found at 120 F., a cheese burger was found at 100 F., pot stickers were found at 110 F. and cheese balls were found at 119 F.
March 31
Wendy’s (2456 Mountain City Highway): 90
The restaurant is doing a great job maintaining cleaning schedules and food temperature monitoring. Label shelves in the walk-in refrigerator with where to place eggs, bacon and other raw products. The dishwashing machine did not reach adequate sanitizing concentration. Dishwasher chlorine sanitizer was not present. Have a service technician fix the dishwasher by April 2. The quaternary ammonia sanitizer in the wiping buckets was between 100 – 150 ppm. Maintain it at 200 ppm. The hand sink in the rear of the establishment registered 122 degrees F. The hand sink is a motion sensing sink and does not have the option of adjusting it to emit cooler water. The water was uncomfortably hot for employees to wash properly. Have a technician adjust the temperature to 100-110 degrees F.