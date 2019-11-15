Food Establishment Inspections – October 2019

This establishment must obtain parasite destruction records for all raw fish products by Nov. 17. Fried shrimp, cut avocado, cut limes and cut green onions kept at room temperature must be used within four hours of being cooked or cut. Failure to comply with the procedure may result in the suspension of food being allowed to not stay at the required hot or cold holding temperatures. The rice had a pH of 4.4. The pH must be between 3.3 – 4.1. The pH probe must be calibrated daily. The inspector will revisit the restaurant next week to ensure the deficiency has been corrected. There was no chlorine present in the dishwashing machine. Utensils and equipment must be washed, rinsed and sanitized manually until the unit can be serviced. The dishwasher must be serviced within 48 hours of this inspection. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Wiping cloths were left out on counters and tucked into the back pocket of a food handler’s pants. Store wiping cloth buckets below and away from food preparation surfaces. Do not store them on the counter near the sushi cutting boards. Replace the broken, glass sliding doors of the sushi cases. Store the ice scoop on a tray. Clean the vent “fuzzies” off the vent in the walk-in refrigerator. Clean underneath the counters and equipment racks. Have an HVAC technician check the hoods to ensure that adequate CFMs exist to properly remove smoke, steam. Vapors and odors form the rooms and equipment. Both hoods were last serviced in March of 2019. Hoods must be serviced every six months. All food out of the original containers must be labeled. Store open bags of food in sealed containers. The sanitizer concentration exceeded 200 ppm. The solution must be kept between 50–100 ppm. Do not wrap the corners of the hand sink with duct tape. Round the corners to prevent them from being too sharp. Thaw ice on the door of the walk-in freezer and around the pipes.