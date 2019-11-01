ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Sept. 4
McMurtrey’s Pub (restaurant): 92
The hand sink is not properly supplied with soap or disposable towels. Keep the hand sink fully stocked. Move cords out of the way of the paper towel roll. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Clean the inside of the microwave.
McMurtrey’s Pub (bar): 99
Clean the beverage dispenser more frequently.
Sept. 5
Domino’s Pizza: 96
Label all bulk food containers. Dispensing utensils in food products or dipper wells must have the handle up and out of the food or water. The dumpster lids are missing or not closed exposing trash to weather, vectors and scavenging. The hood needs to be visually inspected every three months and physically serviced by State Fire every six months as required.
Home 2 Suites (snack bar): 72
Food handlers may consume beverages only from closed containers with straws. The hand sink was not accessible for use by food handlers. Newspaper was draped over the hand-washing sink. Other objects were found stored on the floor in front of the sink. Cream cheese was found to be 80 degrees F or greater and was discarded. Test strips were provided as none were found on site. Please purchase the correct test strips for your sanitizer and email the receipts. Do not thaw food products on the counter at room temperature. Thaw food products in the refrigerator, under cool, running water, or in the microwave. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least 6 inches from the floor surfaces. Fix the leaky drainpipe on the three-compartment sink and ensure that there is adequate space between the drainpipe and the top of the floor drain. No paper towels were found in the men’s room. Used mop water was not being disposed of properly. Install a mop hanger to air dry mops.
Sept. 9
Albertsons (produce): 100
Albertsons (deli): 100
Albertson’s (bakery): 100
AFC Sushi at Albertsons: 98
Label bulk containers of rice. Food service utensils and tableware must be washed, rinsed and sanitized following each day of operation. Cutting boards used to cut, slice or prepare potentially hazardous food must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every two hours. If facilities are not available to accomplish this, additional cleaned and sanitized cutting boards and utensils must be kept on site for use.
Sept. 10
Evergreen Elko (snack bar): 98
Label coffee bags with the manufacturer’s name and mailing address. Clean and sanitize the milk frothier on the espresso machine after each use.
Evergreen Elko (catering): 100
Sept. 11
Mile High Steakhouse (restaurant): 80
The hand sink is not accessible for use by food handlers or properly supplied with soap or disposable towels. Be sure to have the hand sink fully stocked and free of dishes. Blackberries were found spoiled. The person in charge stated that they were being saved for a friend’s pig. Segregate food from bait or for personal use in the walk-in or on a separate shelf. Do not store whole cuts of pork or beef with ground pork or beef. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Single service articles must be stored at least 6 inches from the floor surface. Single-use gloves are not properly designed for food service. Be sure to use a glove approved for food contact. Repair the faucet on the three-compartment sink.
Mile High Steakhouse (bar): 98
Provide a covered receptacle in the ladies room.
Sept. 13
Arctic Circle: 77
Food handlers were observed making a hamburger with no gloves on. Cloth rags can only be used to dry hands once. A carton of eggs was found stored directly on top of apple juice boxes in the walk-in cooler. Sliced cheese was found at 60 degrees F and was voluntarily discarded. With the exception of canned beverages, all food must be stored at least 6 inches form the floor. Fries were found on the freezer floor and pickles were found in the walk-in cooler on the floor. Store sanitizer buckets at least 6 inches off the ground. Do not use single use items to serve a food product more than once. Do not store knives in a wooden knife block. Clean can opener and holster. Repair the leaky hot water faucet on the three-compartment sink.
