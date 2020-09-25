Food establishment Inspections

Thank you for placing a consumer advisory on your menu. Place an asterisk next to each food item that the food advisory contains to. One of the two hand sinks was clogged and inoperable. The hand sink must be labeled. Flour used to bread chicken must be kept under refrigeration or disposed of after four hours if left at ambient temperature. You must have written documentation of when it must be discarded. Two pounds raw chicken, two pounds raw shrimp, 10 pounds roast beef, five ounces raw salmon, three pounds vegetable patties, six pounds cheese, one pound cut onion, one half pound roasted tomatoes three avocados, two sauces and one pound mixed greens were found between 52 and 65 degrees F. Keep temperature logs of all refrigeration units. Do not use the work top refrigerator until it can consistently keep food at 41 degrees F or below. Purchase thermometers that can read a broader spectrum of temperatures. Open bags of food must be stored in sealed containers. Do not use single service cup as a scoop. Store the handle of the scoop up and out of the food product. Replace broken fryer baskets. Refinish the cutting board and refrigeration prep table. Clean and sanitize oven doors. The doors contained food debris and grime. Deep clean behind and in between the kitchen equipment on the main cook line. Clean and sanitize high touch areas such as equipment handles, broom handles and counters. The food prep sink, ice machine and dishwasher drain pipes must have an air gap between the rim of the floor drain and mouth of the pipe.