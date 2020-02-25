Food Establishment Inspections

Time as a public health control was not being properly written, implemented or documented. Cut lemons, limes, oranges, olives and other garnishes were found at room temperature. Keep the garnishes under refrigeration or on ice. Deli meats, cheeses, condiments, and cut vegetables were kept out of refrigeration at temperatures greater than 41 degrees F must be documented as to when they are taken out of the refrigerator and discarded within 4 hours of that time. Multiple wiping cloths were stored out of the sanitizer bucket. There was no chlorine sanitizer present in the buckets. Scoops in bulk food containers had handles resting in the food product. Store the scoops outside the containers on hooks or holsters. Replace broken fryer baskets. The drainpipes near the dishwasher do not have adequate space above the floor sink. Clean the ceiling vents of dust and debris. Have an HVAC technician check to ensure that adequate CFMs exist to properly remove smoke, steam, vapors and odors from rooms and equipment. The hood was last serviced in April 2018. The hood must be cleaned at least every 6 months.