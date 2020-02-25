Food Establishment Inspections

Jan. 15
Machi’s Saloon and Grill: 89
Time as a public health control was not being properly written, implemented or documented. Cut lemons, limes, oranges, olives and other garnishes were found at room temperature. Keep the garnishes under refrigeration or on ice. Deli meats, cheeses, condiments, and cut vegetables were kept out of refrigeration at temperatures greater than 41 degrees F must be documented as to when they are taken out of the refrigerator and discarded within 4 hours of that time. Multiple wiping cloths were stored out of the sanitizer bucket. There was no chlorine sanitizer present in the buckets. Scoops in bulk food containers had handles resting in the food product. Store the scoops outside the containers on hooks or holsters. Replace broken fryer baskets. The drainpipes near the dishwasher do not have adequate space above the floor sink. Clean the ceiling vents of dust and debris. Have an HVAC technician check to ensure that adequate CFMs exist to properly remove smoke, steam, vapors and odors from rooms and equipment. The hood was last serviced in April 2018. The hood must be cleaned at least every 6 months.
Machi’s Saloon and Grill (bar): 97
Bowls of croutons were kept on the bar counter for general consumption without tongs or scoops provided. Do not keep free feeding bowls of snacks on the counters. The drainpipe near the dishwasher needs an air gap between the mouth of the pipe and the top of the floor drain. Keep a daily temperature and sanitizer concentration log of your dishwasher. The sanitizer concentration was about 50 ppm. Have a technician adjust it to about 75 ppm.
Machis’s Saloon and Grill (catering): 100
Jan. 15
Domino’s Pizza: 92
Repair the back door so that it closes properly. Have the prep table unit repaired so that the doors close all the way. Have your sanitizer dispenser serviced so the sanitizer concentration is 200 ppm for quaternary ammonia. Change sanitizer buckets throughout the day.
You have free articles remaining.
Jan. 21
Sister’s Food Service (mobile units): 100
Jan. 22
Elko Grammar School No. 2: 100
McDonald’s No. 17971 (Mountain City Hwy): 94
One container of shredded lettuce was found with a “use by” time of 12:06 p.m. and discarded. Thermometers were not placed in a conspicuous location. Overall, conditions were a little dirty, however, the inspector showed up after the lunch rush and was told that they clean the store after lunch. Clean the inside of all microwaves. Clean the frozen patty refrigerator more frequently. The inspector found numerous frozen patties on the bottom of the freezer.
McDonald’s No. 4438 (Idaho St.): 98
Clean all microwaves on all surfaces. Pay attention to the inner roof, inner door and outside door handle. The establishment was a little dirty with food debris. Make sure you regularly clean behind and under equipment. The inspector found a mop bucket full of dirty water by the mop sink.
Burger King No. 17211 (Mountain City Hwy): 93
Raw chicken product was found stored next to raw beef and bread in the walk-in. Beef patties were found next to “Impossible” patties (plant based) in the reach-in burger refrigerator. Organize meat storage as follows: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Replace the broken, covered waste receptacles in the women’s bathroom.