Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
April 1
Silver Dollar: 91
Make sure soda guns are washed with soap and water, rinsed with clean water and sanitized by soaking in sanitizer solution. Rinse drain lines with hot water followed by a sanitizer solution. Purchase quaternary ammonia test strips that have lower range values. (the inspector recommends 0-400 ppm) so that the color change is easier to read. Educate employees on how to use test strips. The quaternary ammonia sanitizer concentration is to be maintained at 200 ppm and the chlorine sanitizer concentration is to be maintained at 75 ppm. Food in the “Monster” cooler was at 41 degrees F. The inspector recommends adjusting the unit so temperatures range between 35 and 38 degrees F so that food does not get hotter than 41 degrees F. Replace the thermometer in the cooler to verify that it is working properly. Masks were not in use or improperly used by staff or patrons. Social distancing between staff and/or patrons was not adequately maintained. Place bar chairs 6 feet apart. A food handler did not wash his or her hands when required. One hand sink is not properly supplied with disposable towels. One hand sink was not socked with soap. The sanitizer wiping buckets were not set up during the start of inspection when drinks where being served. Set up the buckets at the beginning of shifts and maintain every four hours. Replace the Home Depot ice bucket with a food grade container or bucket. Drain pipes must have an air gap between the rim of the floor drain and the mouth of the pipe in order to prevent backflow. Trim drain pipes. Print and place the health permit conspicuously in the bar. Label both hand sinks for hand washing only. Include “employees must wash hands before returning to work” signs in both bathrooms.
April 13
Express Mart LLC (packaged goods): 100
Keep up the good work.
Express Mart LLC (deli): 99
Drape mop sink hose around a faucet fixture or outside of utility sink to prevent backflow.
Natural Nutrition: 100
Be sure you are rotating shelf stable products such as pet food, ginger juice and various vitamins. The store was clean and organized. Keep up the good work.
April 15
Elko Dairy Queen Restaurant: 95
Label syrups and salts as to their contents. Store open bags of Oreos in sealed food grade containers. There was quaternary ammonia sanitizer bucket during hours of operation and service. Repair or replace the light in the walk-in freezer.
April 20
UEC Elko Cinema 6: 97
Pickles and jalapenos were found at 41 degrees F. Turn down the refrigerator to 35 to 38 degrees F. The ice machine drain pipe requires an air gap. Replace the lightbulb in the mop sink closet. Post your current health permit conspicuously. An expired permit was posted.
April 22
Blue Moon Restaurant: 79
There was no chlorine in the final sanitizing rinse in the dishwashing machine. The operator was instructed to wash, rinse and sanitize dishes in the three compartment sink until the unit can be serviced. Send proof that the unit was fixed by April 22. Raw chicken, shrimp and eggs were found stored over ready-to-eat foods in refrigeration units. Keep all raw foods on the lowest shelf. Time as a public health control must be used for tempura batter, panko, coked edamame, etc. There was no thermometer in the walk-in refrigerator. Do not store equipment or food containers on absorbent wiping cloths. Clean up spills as they happen. Replace broken fryer baskets. The ice machine drain requires an air gap between the rime of the floor drain and mouth of the pipe. The screen door near stored flour has gaps in the door frame. Reframe or refit the door so it is sealed form the outside no pests or vermin can enter.
Blue Moon Bar: 100