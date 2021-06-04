Food Establishment Inspections

Make sure soda guns are washed with soap and water, rinsed with clean water and sanitized by soaking in sanitizer solution. Rinse drain lines with hot water followed by a sanitizer solution. Purchase quaternary ammonia test strips that have lower range values. (the inspector recommends 0-400 ppm) so that the color change is easier to read. Educate employees on how to use test strips. The quaternary ammonia sanitizer concentration is to be maintained at 200 ppm and the chlorine sanitizer concentration is to be maintained at 75 ppm. Food in the “Monster” cooler was at 41 degrees F. The inspector recommends adjusting the unit so temperatures range between 35 and 38 degrees F so that food does not get hotter than 41 degrees F. Replace the thermometer in the cooler to verify that it is working properly. Masks were not in use or improperly used by staff or patrons. Social distancing between staff and/or patrons was not adequately maintained. Place bar chairs 6 feet apart. A food handler did not wash his or her hands when required. One hand sink is not properly supplied with disposable towels. One hand sink was not socked with soap. The sanitizer wiping buckets were not set up during the start of inspection when drinks where being served. Set up the buckets at the beginning of shifts and maintain every four hours. Replace the Home Depot ice bucket with a food grade container or bucket. Drain pipes must have an air gap between the rim of the floor drain and the mouth of the pipe in order to prevent backflow. Trim drain pipes. Print and place the health permit conspicuously in the bar. Label both hand sinks for hand washing only. Include “employees must wash hands before returning to work” signs in both bathrooms.