Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Aug. 10
The Watering Hole (bar kitchen): 97
With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from floor surfaces. Frozen French fries were found stored on the ground in the freezer. Packaging was not compromised. The establishment should store produce 18 inches from the floor. Disposable containers should be stored at least six inches from floor surfaces.
Aug. 11
Maverik (1111 Idaho Street): 97
Bagged ice must be labeled with the manufacturer’s name and physical address. Bags of ice were found without information. Establishment should print out stickers containing store information and attach to the bags. The dumpster was found full with lids open. Please ensure lids are kept closed to prevent pest activity. The floors are dirty and not being cleaned adequately. Increase the cleaning frequency.
Maverik (deli): 99
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. The wiping cloth buckets were found with low sanitizer concentration.
Aug. 12
Arctic Circle: 91
The hand sink was found without paper towels, soap and adequate water pressure. Numerous products were found without date labeling. All products should be date labeled when they are taken out of their original containers. Do not store food in cans. Once a can has been opened transfer the contents to a new container. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from flor surfaces. The floors have fryer grease building up. Clean under and behind the fryer to sanitary conditions.
Khoury’s Mini Market: 97
With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from the floor surface. Pre-made sandwiches were found stored on the walk-in floor. The floors are dirty and not being cleaned adequately. There is clutter under the shelves near the receiving door. Remove the clutter and clean to sanitary conditions.
Khoury’s Mini Market (deli): 100
Atwal Gas and Food: 100
Aug. 15
Tacos las Brisas Service Depot: 89
The doors were open at the time of inspection and multiple flies were noted. Routinely change the fly traps and clean and sanitize all food contact surfaces. A scoop was found stored in an empty can.
Aug. 17
Smith’s Food and Drug Center: 91
The hand sink was not properly supplied with paper towels. With the exception of canned beverages, all food must be stored six inches from the floor. A shrimp box was found on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket with adequate sanitizer concentration. The floor sink is dirty or blocked.
Smith’s Food and Drug Center (bakery): 92
The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. Add sanitizer by hand until the adequate concentration is reached. Food stored in refrigeration must be covered. Replace the microwave with a commercially rated unit.
Smith’s Food and Drug Center (meat): 90
Canned goods were dented. Isolate for credit from the supplier or discard. The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F. on cold hold items. Cream cheese was found at 41 degrees F., sliced Swiss cheese was found at 48 degrees F. and honey pecan cream cheese was found at 49 degrees F.
Smith’s Food and Drug Center (deli): 99
Clean the microwave, cappuccino machine and display case.
Our Store: 95
The back door was found propped open. Keep all doors that lead to the outdoors closed to prevent pest entry.
The Grille at Ruby View: 85
Raw bacon was found over pre-cooked meat. Organize meat as follows: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry.
The Grille at Ruby View (bar): 98
Containers of sanitizer for in-use wiping cloths must be stored of the floor. Clean and sanitize the beverage gun and holster. The dishwasher was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. Add more tablets by hand until adequate concentration is reached. Single service items must be stored at least six inches from the floor. Napkins were stored in a box on the floor. Clean the microwave. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on new gloves. The three compartment sink had a leak.
Aug. 19
Atwal Gas and Food Deli: 89
The food manager certification had lapsed. Please renew and send to the inspector. Raw chicken was found above ready-to-eat onions. The ice machine was unsanitary. Clean to sanitary conditions.
Goldie’s (bar): 94
A dog was found in the establishment at the beginning of the inspection. The ice machine interior was found to be unsanitary. Clean to sanitary conditions and clean more frequently.
Goldie’s (snack bar): 100
Shutter’s Hotel Elko Restaurant: 100
Shutter’s Hotel Pavilion Pantry: 100
Mudd Hut (219 Idaho St.): 93
The men’s soap dispenser does not work. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from the floor surface. Disposable cups were found stored on the floor. The establishment was using sticky fly traps. Fly traps that are connected to the ceiling are not allowed. Obtain approved fly traps.