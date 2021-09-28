Food Establishment Inspections

The hand sink was found without paper towels, soap and adequate water pressure. Numerous products were found without date labeling. All products should be date labeled when they are taken out of their original containers. Do not store food in cans. Once a can has been opened transfer the contents to a new container. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from flor surfaces. The floors have fryer grease building up. Clean under and behind the fryer to sanitary conditions.