Food establishment Inspections

Rancid pig fat was found uncovered and stored above noodles and beef products. Products must be stored in a sealed container and segregated from product that will be used for the restaurant. It is recommended that you get a refrigeration unit for personal items only. Masks were not in use or improperly used by staff or patrons. The person in charge was instructed to enroll in and successfully complete and ANSI accredited course to become a Certified Protection Manager within 30 days. There was no hand sink accessible for food handlers. Mops that were in the hand sink were removed. There were no paper towels. Add another hand sink to the food prep area. Canned goods were dented. There is no date marking system in the establishment. Issues with flies need to be addressed. Install an air door on the delivery dock to reduce pests. With the exception of canned beverage products, all foods must be stored six inches from the floor. Meat, flour and cans of food were found on the floor. The sanitation buckets did not have adequate concentration. Rolls of paper towels were found on the floor with visible dirt and debris. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. The water heater was leaking. Remove clutter from the back area and dry storage area. The floors, walls and equipment need to be cleaned and sanitized on a more regular basis.