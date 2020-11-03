Food establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Sept. 1
Mudd Hut (Elko): 96
One employee was observed wearing the face mask under their chin during most of the inspection. Provide education and training for proper face mask use. A freezing unit display read at 17-20 degrees F. Freezing units should be at or below 0 degrees F. Repair it as soon as possible. Apparent yellow mold growth was found on the front side of the drip plate of the ice machine. Clean to sanitary conditions as soon as possible. The floor drain under the ice machine is dirty. Clean to sanitary conditions. The drain pipe for the ice machine needs an air gap of at least 1 inch.
Sept. 2
Diamond Chipper’s: 95
Employee food was found labeled as “employee belongings” and scattered on several shelves. Designate a bottom shelf for employee foods. The establishment name was changed to “Rockin Rolled Ice Cream and Soda.” The establishment has signage stating to stay home if you feel sick, but no signage related to mask wearing. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Clean and sanitize the outer parts of the waffle cooker, all of the microwave surfaces and the underside of the soda fountain dispenser. The paper towel dispenser in the men’s room was empty. The floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned. Increase the frequency at which you clean under the larger equipment.
Sept. 4
Mountain City Restaurant: 99
Do not store knives or other utensils in crevices between equipment.
Mountain City Restaurant (bar): 100
Mile High Steak House: 66
Rancid pig fat was found uncovered and stored above noodles and beef products. Products must be stored in a sealed container and segregated from product that will be used for the restaurant. It is recommended that you get a refrigeration unit for personal items only. Masks were not in use or improperly used by staff or patrons. The person in charge was instructed to enroll in and successfully complete and ANSI accredited course to become a Certified Protection Manager within 30 days. There was no hand sink accessible for food handlers. Mops that were in the hand sink were removed. There were no paper towels. Add another hand sink to the food prep area. Canned goods were dented. There is no date marking system in the establishment. Issues with flies need to be addressed. Install an air door on the delivery dock to reduce pests. With the exception of canned beverage products, all foods must be stored six inches from the floor. Meat, flour and cans of food were found on the floor. The sanitation buckets did not have adequate concentration. Rolls of paper towels were found on the floor with visible dirt and debris. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. The water heater was leaking. Remove clutter from the back area and dry storage area. The floors, walls and equipment need to be cleaned and sanitized on a more regular basis.
Mile High Steakhouse (bar): 94
No masks were worn in the establishment. Sour cream was found with an expiration date of July 4 and was voluntarily discarded. Clean and sanitize the beverage gun and holster. Mile High steakhouse (market): 100
No masks were used in the entire establishment.
Sept. 9
Bourbon Street Sports Bar: 100
Remove all product from refrigeration until you are going to reopen.
—
