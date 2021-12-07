Food Establishment Inspections

Nov. 7

O’Carrolls LLC (bar): 96

Clean and sanitize the beverage gun and holster. There was no soap in the men’s room. Provide hand wash signs at all hand washing stations.

O’Carroll’s LLC (restaurant): 88

The person in charge is instructed to enroll in and successfully complete an ANSI accredited course to become a Certified Food Protection Manager within 30 days. Get employees ServSafe certified by Nov. 7. Be sure to keep the hand sink clear. Do not dump anything into the hand sink. Clean the ceiling in the kitchen. Provide hand wash signs at all hand washing sinks.

Oct. 11

The Punch Bowl: 97

The operator has temporarily stopped serving food. Provide hangers for mops. Repair or replace tile floor in the women’s restroom. This is a repeat observation. The men’s restroom had multiple broken tiles near the toilets. Neither restroom had had proper ventilation. This is a repeat observation.

Rubie’s Sports Bar: 100

Recommend pest control service provides accessible copies of services and reports. In absence of the owners, have a designated manager complete a protection management certification. Install hangers in mop sink room.

Oct. 12

Elko FIZ: 83

The hand sink was not properly supplied with soap or disposable towels. The establishment does not have test strips to test the sanitizer concentration. Obtain test strips that can test the quaternary ammonia concentration and email to the inspector. Repair the doors to make them insect and rodent proof. The back door has a gap between the door and floor that could allow pest entry. Install a weather strip by Nov. 12. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from the floor surface. Disposable cups were stored on the floor.

Family Dollar Store (2002 Last Chance Road): 99

More containers are needed to hold all of the garbage, recyclables and refuse. Recyclables were found stacked next to the garbage.

Oct. 13

Inez’s Dancing and Diddling Bar: 99

You must post your consumer advisory as per the parameters required by Nevada law.

Oct. 14

Sugar y Spice: 97

The sanitizer bucket was found with low sanitizer concentration. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. An employee was found changing gloves without washing hands first. The establishment should consider tongs to dispense doughnuts. Clean and sanitize the proofer.

F.I.S.H. Warehouse: 95

The door in the warehouse that leads to the outside has a gap between the door and the floor. Repair doors to make insect and rodent proof.

F.I.S.H. Dining Room: 95

A door in the dining room that leads to the outside has a gap between the door and the flor. Repair doors to make insect and rodent proof.

