Food Establishment Inspections

The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used. One container of cooked sausage and one container of cooked bacon were found with a date mark of 11/26. The food was voluntarily discarded. Cover all food products in the walk-in refrigerator. Dispensing utensils in food products or dipper wells must have handle up and out of the food or water. Do not use single serve items to dispense food product. Single service articles must be stored at least 6 inches from the floor surface. Replace broken fry baskets and clean the can opener.