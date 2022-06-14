Food establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

April 4

Nuts under a Buck: 100

April 5

Luciano’s Restaurant: 93

There was pest activity in the establishment. A licensed pest control operator needs to be retained. Apparent rodent droppings were found in a corner of the kitchen by the walk-in coolers. No apparent rodent droppings were found on any food or food contact surfaces. The establishment has been working with Ecolabs. They suspect rodents are entering from a hole behind the grill and ovens. The establishment must repair the hole by April 20 and contact the health department. The establishment must also clean and sanitize all floors and equipment after the hole is repaired. Food in refrigeration or storage must be kept covered. French fries were found stored in the walk-in cooler without a cover.

Himiko Steakhouse and Sushi: 83

There was no disclosure and reminder that the establishment is serving undercooked animal food products. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored six inches from floor surfaces. Buckets of ginger and soy sauce were store on the floor. A bucket of mussels in the fried kitchen walk-in cooler were on the floor. The RYOBI knife sharpener had excess dirt. Clean the equipment prior to use. Drain pipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. A leak was observed in the three-compartment sink while rinsing was in use. Post your current health permit conspicuously.

Himiko Steakhouse and Sushi Bar (service bar): 93

There was no soap available at the hand wash sink. Provide a designated area for employee coats, jackets, purses and other belongings. Cell phones, chargers and small, personal items were observed stored near the beer service tables. There was no health permit posted.

April 6

Ryndon Gas and Food Snack Bar: 94

The date marking system in the establishment was not being properly used or interpreted. Bacon was found removed from its original packaging without a preparation date. The establishment must date label all food items once they are removed from their original packaging if the product will not be used or discarded within 24 hours. Sausage patties were found removed from their original packaging with a preparation date of March 26, 2022. Food items removed from original packaging should not be kept longer than seven days. The current food manager’s certification was not posted. The person in charge must email the health department for a copy of their certificate by April 26.

April 8

Ironhorse Elko: 95

Label bottles and containers containing cleaning compounds as to their contents. An unlabeled spray bottle of unknown cleaning compound was found.

7018 Brewery LLC: 98

With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from floor surfaces. Food in the refrigerator must be kept covered. Buckets of grain used for brewing did not have coverings and were placed on the floor.

7018 Brewery LLC (service bar): 99

Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration.

April 11

Bimbo Bakeries USA: 100

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority: 94

The hand sink in the hallway had Orange Rush body shampoo. Only use hand soap. There was not adequate spacing for the drain under the dishwasher between the top of the floor sink.

Elko Conference Center: 100

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Bar: 100

April 14

Round Table Pizza: 92

Clean and sanitize non-food contact surfaces. The busser’s cart had excessive old pizza pieces from the previous day. The cart requires daily cleaning for good hygienic practices. The used mop water was not discarded properly after use. Mops must be hung to air dry. There was a bucket of mop water with the mop in it. Post your current health permit conspicuously. An expired permit was posted.

Pizza Hut: 88

Label bottles and containers containing cleaning compounds as to their contents. Mop water must be disposed of in a sanitary drain. A spray bottle with Windex cleaner was not labeled. The mop water used from earlier times was not disposed. Product was not properly labeled. A dispensing bottle and container of vegetable oil did not have a label. Clean and sanitize food contact surfaces as specified. The fryer had old water soaked inside with excessive old food residues from previous days. Clean as needed and replace water daily if water is used to soak the interior. Clean and sanitize non-food contact surfaces as specified. All handles, doors, surfaces for coolers and the oven had food residues and stickiness. Clean as needed. The floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned. Increase the cleaning frequency. The floors had old food residue. The walls had old food residue. Provide designated areas for employee coats, jackets, purses and other personal belongings. Designate an area for employee belongings and the coffee maker. Post your current health permit conspicuously. Provide had wash signs at all hand washing sinks.

April 20

Double Dice RV Park LLC (bar): 99

Post your current health permit conspicuously. Provide hand wash signs at all hand washing sinks.

Double Dice RV Park LLC: 93

There is no disclosure and reminder that the establishment is serving undercooked animal food products. The manager must provide stickers for the menus as soon as possible. Clean and sanitize food contact surfaces as specified in the text. The microwave near the ice maker needs cleaning. Post your current health permit conspicuously. Provide hand wash signs at al hand washing sinks.

April 21

Burger King (Idaho Street): 94

There was pest activity in the establishment. A licensed pest control operator needs to be retained. Repair doors to make insect and rodent proof. The back door was found propped open at the time of inspection. The establishment must keep the door completely shut when not actively using it. The back door has a small opening that could be an entryway for pests. The establishment needs to repair the door by May 5 and contact the health department. Interior rodent activity requires regular pest control visits. Product is not properly labeled. Iced coffee was found with a date of April 20 on April 21. The establishment must ensure product is used or discarded by the use by date.

April 25

Lone Mountain Station: 97

Monitor tubes from sanitizers and detergents to dish washer. Practice consistent date marking and labeling for all prepared food. For quality purposes, store non-hazardous food in cooler overnight and take out the amount needed for the day. Adjust the torn portion of the insulating ceiling above the kitchen shelves. Contact Elko Sanitation for a new dumpster. One dumpster did not have a lid. Dispose of mop water after every use. Designate a good place for the mop to air dry. The outer surface area of the hood inside the kitchen needs cleaning. Clean and sanitize food contact surfaces as specified. The interior of the microwave needs cleaning. The outer surface area of the hood inside the kitchen needs cleaning.

Lone Mountain Station (service bar): 98

The drain pipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.

