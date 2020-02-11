Food Establishment Inspections

Good Blends LLC: 93
Dec. 31
Good Blends is required to keep temperature logs of all freezer and refrigeration units form this day forward. Food was found in the refrigerator beneath the blenders between 42-44 degrees F. The establishment was going through a rush at the time of inspection and opening the unit frequently. Monitor the unit to ensure it stays at or below 41 degrees F. A follow up inspection will be completed within two weeks to ensure compliance. Potentially hazardous raw food of animal origin was stored above ready-to-eat foods. Raw eggs and employee personal food were stored on the top shelf of the refrigerator over ready-to-eat vegetables. Do not commingle employee food with food used in the establishment. Scoop handles must be stored up and out of the food product. Several scoop handles were resting in powdered product. Cover food kept under refrigeration. Cover the kale, spinach, cut veggies and fruits in the refrigeration unit beneath the blenders. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. All sanitizer buckets had a chlorine concentration of between 10-25 ppm. Chlorine sanitizer must be kept between 50-100 ppm. The drain beneath the espresso machine needs an air gap between the head of the pipe and the floor basin to prevent backflow.
Good Blends: N/A (follow-up)
Jan. 8
Scoops with handles have been removed form containers and placed on a tray. The pipes beneath the espresso machine and juice/veggie refrigerator need to be raised so that there is an air gap between the top of the floor drain and the mouth of the pipe. No temperature logs for the refrigerator/freezer units were present or being recorded as required. Good Blends was required to keep temperature logs of all refrigeration and freezer units during their annual inspection on 12/31/2019. The sanitizer concentration in the chlorine bucket beneath the espresso machine was at approximately 10 ppm. The concentration cannot fall below 50 ppm. Refresh the solution at least once every four hours as needed. Replace the broken handle on the refrigerator door. Seals of the same refrigerator also need to be replaced. Food in the unit was maintaining temperatures between 41 and 42 degrees F. Food requiring refrigeration should never exceed 41 degrees F. Employee fudge, a small loaf of bread and half a gallon of eggnog were comingled with food used in the establishment in the stand up refrigerator near the rear exit door. Designate and label a space in the refrigerator below and away from all other food to store employee food. The inspector will follow up within a week to ensure the documented violations have been corrected.
Good Blends: N/A (follow-up)
Jan. 14
Drainpipes had an air gap with the floor drain. Please repair the refrigerator door handle so that there are no rough edges or crevices. The refrigerator door seals still need to be replaced. Segregate employee food so that it is not commingled with food used in the establishment. Keep employee food on a designated tray. Raw eggs were found on top of a tortilla box. Raw eggs must be kept below ready-to-eat food. The temperature logs were being recorded in all refrigeration units. The thermometer in the stand up refrigerator was broken and replaced. The operator agreed to lower the temperature of the smoothie bar refrigerator during the day since it is frequently opened. The operator will raise the temperature at night so food does not freeze.