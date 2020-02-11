Food Establishment Inspections

Scoops with handles have been removed form containers and placed on a tray. The pipes beneath the espresso machine and juice/veggie refrigerator need to be raised so that there is an air gap between the top of the floor drain and the mouth of the pipe. No temperature logs for the refrigerator/freezer units were present or being recorded as required. Good Blends was required to keep temperature logs of all refrigeration and freezer units during their annual inspection on 12/31/2019. The sanitizer concentration in the chlorine bucket beneath the espresso machine was at approximately 10 ppm. The concentration cannot fall below 50 ppm. Refresh the solution at least once every four hours as needed. Replace the broken handle on the refrigerator door. Seals of the same refrigerator also need to be replaced. Food in the unit was maintaining temperatures between 41 and 42 degrees F. Food requiring refrigeration should never exceed 41 degrees F. Employee fudge, a small loaf of bread and half a gallon of eggnog were comingled with food used in the establishment in the stand up refrigerator near the rear exit door. Designate and label a space in the refrigerator below and away from all other food to store employee food. The inspector will follow up within a week to ensure the documented violations have been corrected.