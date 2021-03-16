Food Establishment Inspections

Kitchen and wait staff wore face masks donned below the nose. At this time restaurant capacity is not to exceed 35 percent. There was no manager or person in charge at the start of the inspection. Employees could not answer questions due to a communication barrier. There must be one ServSafe certified manager on site at all times. Enroll the shift lead within 30 days. Raw bacon was found over vegetables. Raw chicken was found over beef and ground beef. Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Shredded cheese was being held in two-gallon container that sit on ice. Do not fill cheese past the fill line on containers and hold containers in ice that goes up and around the fill line. The hot hold device did not appear to contain enough water in the unit to submerge containers properly. Monitor the temperatures to ensure food is held at 135 or hotter. Date mark frozen food with the day you prepared it, the day t was frozen and the date it began thawing. Foods must be used within seven days of preparation. Raw packaged chicken was being thawed in stagnant water with parts exposed to ambient air. A knife was wrapped in duct tape. It is not an easily cleaned surface. The ice scoop contained grime and debris. Clean to sanitary conditions daily. A fryer basket was broken and worn. Replace regularly, as this is a repeat violation. The ice machine drip plate contained a pink slimy residue. The floor drain of the ware washing machine was clogged and the dishwasher was overflowing. The floors underneath kitchen equipment contained caked debris and grease. Instruct employees to consume meals in a designated break area that must not be in a food preparation area. In order to prevent cross-contamination of spatulas between raw meat and cooked meats buy four color-coordinated spatulas. Store utensils so that they are facing in one direction. Label honey and sugar/cinnamon shakers.