Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

Feb. 10

Raley’s Delicatessen: 96

Department leads need to monitor and train employees about using hand wash only sinks and three-compartment sinks only for what they are designed for. The three-compartment sink is not properly operated, set up or maintained. A three-compartment sink was observed with the rinse compartment sink filled with processed mushrooms and other miscellaneous food. Ensure employees are using the compartment correctly with water to rinse utensils not for disposing of food. Food in refrigeration or storage must be kept covered. Containers storing dry barbecue flavoring and garlic seasoning had no lids on them.

Raley’s Barbecue: 99

Post your current health permit conspicuously. Replace non-contact food surfaces with National Sanitation Foundation or equivalent commercially rated equipment. The establishment was found using plastic to go bags to store wontons. The establishment must use commercially rated equipment to store food.

Raley’s Meat Department: 100

Raley’s Bakery: 98

Department leads need to monitor and train employees on the sole purposes of hand wash only and three-compartment sinks. Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units.

Raley’s Supermarket (packaged foods): 96

Department leads need to monitor and train employees on the sole purposes of hand wash only and three-compartment sinks. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from the floor surface. Expired food products inside cooler were left on the floor. The three-compartment sink was not being properly operated, set up or maintained. The sink in the warehouse, preparation and receiving area had ice and miscellaneous broccoli florets observed in the sanitizing compartment. Only sanitizing solution should be used in this compartment.

Feb. 11

Teppanyaki: 99

The establishment must label all food products that have been removed from their original container if the food product will not be used or discarded in 24 hours. The establishment has a total of seven days to use all food products removed from their original container. If the establishment wished to prep food and sort for longer than seven days they must freeze the product and record the date the product was frozen and the date it was defrosted.

Tiki Hut: 95

Time and temperature controlled foods were found past the manufacturer’s pull dates. Milk was found with manufacturer’s pull dates of Jan. 23 and Feb. 7.

Feb. 18

Khoury’s Fresh Market Deli: 95

The refrigeration unit holding burger patties was found to be at 45 degrees F. The establishment turned down the temperature of the unit and will recheck in half an hour. If temperature has not decreased, the establishment must move all food to a refrigeration unit that is below 41 degrees F.

Khoury’s Fresh Market Packaged Food: 100

Mudd Hutt (Spring Creek): 100

Maverik (Spring Creek): 100

Maverik Snack Bar: 98

The employees were not sure of the last time the thermometer was verified. The establishment should increase the frequency of when thermometers are verified to function properly. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from the floor. Disposable to-go containers and fresh lettuce were found stored on the floor. The establishment will use plastic crates to keep food off the floor.

Feb. 23

Subway (Spring Creek): 95

The refrigerator under the toaster was found to be at 53 degrees F. Cut bell peppers, cut jalepenos and cut black olives were found to be 53 degrees F. The person in charge turned the temperature down and moved the food to another refrigerator. The establishment must ensure that all food products that require cold holding are 41 degrees F or lower.

Spring Inn: 99

The three-compartment sink faucet has a food grade hose connected to it to make it easier to fill the different sink compartments. The hose was connected to the sink with plumbing tape. The establishment must purchase the proper hose connector.

Spring Inn Bar: 95

The sink marked as the designated hand sink was found to have clutter stored in it. The establishment will switch the sink they use as the sink to the far right sink as it is more accessible.

