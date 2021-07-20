Food establishment Inspections

The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F. on cold hold items. The pico de gallo, cooked sausage, cooked onions, various cheeses, cooked roast beef, cooked chicken and sliced tomatoes were found at 50 degrees F. and voluntarily discarded by the person in charge. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Do not reuse single service of single use articles. Food handlers must properly wash hands before changing gloves. Clean and sanitize the soda dispenser. Properly post your consumer advisory regarding consumption of raw or undercooked animal food.

There was no person in charge on the premises. A person in charge is instructed to enroll in an ANSI accredited course to become a certified food protection manager within 30 days. Email proof of certification. A food service handler was observed improperly washing hands. Food handlers are prohibited from contacting ready-to-eat foods with bare hands. The hand sink is not properly supplied with soap or disposable towels. There were no test strips available to test sanitizing residuals or final temperatures in the dishwashing machine. Email proof of purchase. Potatoes were found stored on the floor. There was no sanitary washing bucket set up. Do not use a bowl to dispense utensils. Single service articles must be stored at least six inches from the ground. Cups were found on the floor in the basement area. Clean the handles on all refrigeration units. Make doors self-closing for the restrooms.