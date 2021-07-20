Food establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
June 8
Performance Athletic Club Snack Bar: 100
Nonoperational inspection. Be sure to do a dep cleaning before opening the snack bar area. Get test strips that have a smaller scale for more precise reading.
Blach Distributing: 99
Replace weather stripping on the bottom of the door in Warehouse A and the main door in Warehouse C.
Elko Food Mart: 100
June 16
CVS Pharmacy: 99
Walls, ceilings, doors, windows skylights and similar closures are not maintained in good repair. Repair the hole in the women’s restroom.
June 23
Ruby Mountain Pizza Company: 94
Canned goods were dented. Isolate for credit from the supplier or discard. Repair the plumbing under the prep sink.
China Garden Restaurant: 94
Canned goods were dented. Isolate for credit from supplier or discard. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration.
Spring Creek Trap and Skeet Bar: 100
Scoreboard Restaurant: 89
The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F. on cold hold items. The pico de gallo, cooked sausage, cooked onions, various cheeses, cooked roast beef, cooked chicken and sliced tomatoes were found at 50 degrees F. and voluntarily discarded by the person in charge. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Do not reuse single service of single use articles. Food handlers must properly wash hands before changing gloves. Clean and sanitize the soda dispenser. Properly post your consumer advisory regarding consumption of raw or undercooked animal food.
Scoreboard Sports Lounge and Casino: 95
The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration.
Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill (Spring Creek): 77
There was no person in charge on the premises. A person in charge is instructed to enroll in an ANSI accredited course to become a certified food protection manager within 30 days. Email proof of certification. A food service handler was observed improperly washing hands. Food handlers are prohibited from contacting ready-to-eat foods with bare hands. The hand sink is not properly supplied with soap or disposable towels. There were no test strips available to test sanitizing residuals or final temperatures in the dishwashing machine. Email proof of purchase. Potatoes were found stored on the floor. There was no sanitary washing bucket set up. Do not use a bowl to dispense utensils. Single service articles must be stored at least six inches from the ground. Cups were found on the floor in the basement area. Clean the handles on all refrigeration units. Make doors self-closing for the restrooms.
Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill Bar: 88
Do not store sanitizer buckets in the hand sink. There were no tests strips available to test the sanitizing residuals or final temperatures in the dishwashing machine. Email test strip proof of purchase. The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing temperature. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Clean the floor sink.
June 30
Raley’s Supermarket: 100
Raley’s Meat Department: 95
Beef tips in sauce were found after their pull dates.
Raley’s BBQ: 100
Raley’s Delicatessen: 93
Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Raw chicken was found defrosting above raw pork. There were no tests strips located in the deli department. Be sure to check sanitizer concentration at least once per shift.