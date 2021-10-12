Food establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Sept. 7
Points Casino (2525 Mountain City Highway): 100
Dotty’s Casino (2525 Mountain City Highway): 99
Clean the rag in use at the dump sink. It should be in the sanitizer bucket when not in use.
Dotty’s Casino (bar kitchen): 97
Wiping cloths intended for use on customer tables or food contact surfaces must be sanitized in between uses. Single service articles must be stored at least six inches from floor surfaces. To go containers were stored on the floor. There was green residue underneath the ice maker. Clean and sanitize the ice machine.
Bourbon Street Sports Bar (2521 Mountain City Highway): 100
Modz Arcade: 100
Jack in the Box: 99
The floors were dirty and not being adequately cleaned. The floors under disposable containers and in the walk-in freezer contained food debris and clutter.
Sept. 8
Adobe Middle School Kitchen: 100
Sept. 9
Telescope Lanes/Blind Onion: 90
A food handler was found handling ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. Ready-to-eat food should never come in contact with bare skin. The dishwasher’s sanitizer bottle was found empty. The person in charge added a new sanitizer bottle to the dishwasher. The concentration should be checked at least once per shift.
Telescope Hotel and Bar: 99
Post and maintain alcohol consumption signage where it is conspicuous to the public. There was no consumer warning in either the men’s or women’s bathrooms.
Coldstone Creamery: 100
Dreez: 100
Please ensure line lids are kept closed when not in use to keep food below 41 degrees F.
Dreez (bar): 99
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. The concentration was found to be low.
Sept. 10
Little Caesars: 98
Food in refrigeration or storage must be kept covered.
Mountain Man Nut and Fruit Company: 100
Sept. 15
Arby’s: 88
There was no handwashing observed by food handlers during activities in which it was required. An employee was witnessed returning to work from the outside without first washing their hands. Label bottles containing cleaning compounds as to their contents. Chemical bottles were found unlabeled. The dumpster is in such a position that the lids cannot be closed without removing the dumpster from the trash area. The posted health permit had expired June 30, 2021. Post a new permit by Sept. 20, 2021.
Sept. 16
Rolbertos Mexican Food: 63
Food handlers may consume beverages only from closed-lid containers with straws. Uncovered bottled water was found in the food preparation area. No hand washing was observed by a food handler during activities in which it was required. The front hand sink was blocked with a trash can and trays not allowing hand washing. Cabbages in the walk-in cooler had mold and spoilage. Potentially hazardous raw meat was stored above ready-to-eat foods. Organize meat as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Label bottles containing cleaning compounds as to the contents. There was no sanitizing rinse in use in the three-compartment sink. Utensils were not being properly sanitized. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from floor surfaces. Food in refrigeration or storage must be covered. Boxes of meat were stored on the floor. Multiple food containers stored in the walk-in cooler did not have covers. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Do not re-use single service or single-use articles. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Clean the soda dispenser and all handles on refrigeration units.
Sept. 17
Points Casino (100 Trescartes Ave.): 100
Bourbon Street Sports Bar (100 Trescartes Ave.): 100
Dotty’s Casino Bar (100 Trescartes Ave.): 100
Dotty’s Casino (bar kitchen): 100
Sierra Java: 94
With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from floor surfaces. Containers of sanitizer for in-use wiping cloths must be stored off the floor. Single service articles must be stored at least six inches from flor surfaces. Repair the reach-in refrigerator gasket by the hand sink. Clean the ice cream machine.