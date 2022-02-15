Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

Dec. 6, 2021

Street A Tarian: 98

Do not store food items under exposed sewer or water lines. Food in refrigeration must be kept covered. The outside freezer was dripping water onto packages of frozen bread and cheese. All packages are fully intact. The establishment should cover food to prevent water or ice from accumulating on the food product. The person in charge placed trays over the food products to prevent water from dripping on them.

Street A Tarian: 100

The establishment has not yet found a permanent location for permits and certifications, but they will ensure all required documents are visible to the public.

Dec. 27:

The Moon Bar: 100

Jan. 1, 2022

I Don’t Know Deli and Cafeteria: 90

Potentially hazardous raw food of animal origin was stored above displayed above pickled jalapenos. Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F on cold-hold items. Raw, minced garlic was found stored at room temperature. Refrigerate products that require refrigeration after opening.

Jan. 05

Silver Dollar: 100

Designate an area for sanitizing bucket and label for its intended use. Store above ground.

Jan. 7

Roshi Sushi (inside Smith’s): 92

This is the first inspection of the sushi kiosk that is separate from Smith’s. For the bucket of sushi ginger, make sure it is refrigerated when not in use. Add a walk-in cooler to be installed at an undetermined date behind the kiosk. Update pre-op observations on cooler door handle. When replacing the counter, the inspector recommends stainless steel. Prepared spicy mayo and cut carrots were not properly marked. Prepared rice stored in the back of the refrigerator was not covered. The sanitizing bucket was not made and in use. A wiping cloth was observed left on a counter.

Jan. 11

Maverik Inc.: 98

Remove unnecessary clutter and unused equipment from the premises. A garbage bag was found torn near the garbage container. The establishment must keep the trash area clear of trash to deter pest activity. The floors were dirty and not being adequately cleaned. The floors behind the drink racks and walk-in-coolers contained clutter and debris. Keep the floors clean to prevent pest activity.

Maverik Bonfire Grill: 100

The freezer was found at 25 degrees F. The establishment is aware the temperature is higher than normal and has a work order in place to get it fixed. If temperature appears it will increase above 41 degrees F, the establishment should move al of the food to the walk-in freezer. If the temperature of the food is ever above 41 degrees F for more than one hour the establishment must discard it.

JR’s Restaurant: 100

The hand sink next to the dishwasher has a unique handle that can be operated with your leg. The sink requires a very specific angle to produce hot water. The establishment should consider replacing the handle to ensure all employees are washing their hands with the appropriate temperature of water. The sanitizer dispenser was not dispensing the correct sanitizer concentration. Milk was found past its expiration date. Bare hands were used on ready-to-eat food. There was no disclosure on the menu.

JR’s Main Bar: 100

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0