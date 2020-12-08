Food establishment Inspections

Look into getting additional shift leads ServSafe certified so that the manager does not have to be at all shifts. Product temperatures in the worktop refrigerators on the main service line were found to be between 46 and 54 degrees F for greater than four hours. The following foods were voluntarily discarded: eight pounds Pico, one pound cilantro lime, six pounds ranch dressing, four pounds chopped lettuce, 4 pounds guacamole, 15 pounds shredded cheese, ½ pound mango salsa, ½ pound cut limes, seven pounds cotija, ¼ pound cut tomatoes and ¼ pound cut onions. The temperature of the beans in the warmer oven was 111 degrees F. Employees forgot to turn the unit off. Staff could not accurately remember how long the beans had been in there. Two pounds of beans were voluntarily discarded. Product is not properly labeled. Label lime juice, spices, and all food that is out of its original container as to the contents. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches off the floor. A food handler was observed pouring broth into a container that was resting on the floor of the kitchen. The ceiling of the ice machine contained a pink, slimy substance. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Clean the panels of the ice machine of dirt and grime. The hood vents above the fryer were removed for cleaning the previous night and not replaced. Make sure all vents are properly installed at all times the fryer and stove are in use. Replace the cracked lid on the bulk sugar bin.