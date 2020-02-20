Food Establishment Inspections

Garibaldi’s: 96

You are required to keep daily temperature logs of all refrigeration and freezer units. Monitor the refrigerator next to the stove and the worktop refrigerator to make sure they stay at or below 41 degrees F. Check with State Fire to ensure they have serviced your hood within the last 6 months. Store containers of cheese in an ice bath where the ice water is reaching the container’s fill line. Containers of shredded cheese were found sitting on top of ice surrounding the containers. Pitchers of salsa kept out of refrigeration at room temperature must be labeled with the time they were taken out of refrigeration and disposed of within four hours. Label all bulk containers of food as to their contents. Label frozen food with the date it was frozen. Do not nest equipment or utensils without first drying them. Wet equipment was nested together. Purchase more drying racks to install in your ware washing area.