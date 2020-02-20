Food Establishment Inspections

Garibaldi’s: 96
Dec. 19
You are required to keep daily temperature logs of all refrigeration and freezer units. Monitor the refrigerator next to the stove and the worktop refrigerator to make sure they stay at or below 41 degrees F. Check with State Fire to ensure they have serviced your hood within the last 6 months. Store containers of cheese in an ice bath where the ice water is reaching the container’s fill line. Containers of shredded cheese were found sitting on top of ice surrounding the containers. Pitchers of salsa kept out of refrigeration at room temperature must be labeled with the time they were taken out of refrigeration and disposed of within four hours. Label all bulk containers of food as to their contents. Label frozen food with the date it was frozen. Do not nest equipment or utensils without first drying them. Wet equipment was nested together. Purchase more drying racks to install in your ware washing area.
Garibaldi’s (bar): 93Dec. 19
Monitor the bar refrigerator near the hand sink so that it stays at or below 41 degrees F. The refrigerator was found at 42 degrees. Food handlers are prohibited from contacting ready-to-eat foods with their bare hands. A food handler was observed touching salt with bare hands. Make sure tongs are easily accessible to that the can be used to grab drink garnishes. Thermometers are not accurate and need calibration.
Telescope Lanes/Blind Onion: 94Dec. 27
Thermometers were not placed in a conspicuous location in the refrigeration units. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at the start of all shifts. Maintain wiping buckets for use continually. Dispensing utensils in food products must have the handle up and out of the food. A scoop was found partially submerged in the Alfredo sauce. The person in charge voluntarily threw out the sauce. The top of the pizza oven has visible food debris. Establish a cleaning schedule to keep this area clean. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.
Telescope Hotel and Bar (bar): 98Dec. 27
Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. The women’s bathroom did not have enough pressure to dispense warm water. Fix this as soon as possible. Provide “employees must wash hands” signs in all bathrooms.
Coldstone Creamery: 97Dec. 27
Food in refrigeration or storage must be covered. Place cakes in the walk-in on the second highest shelf to cover food and prevent cross contamination. Clean the microwave inside and out.