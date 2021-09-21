Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
July 15
La Unica Market (packaged foods): 95
Canned goods were dented. Isolate for credit or discard.
La Unica Market (deli): 93
Be sure to follow proper cooling procedures. Foods should be cooled from 135 degrees F. to 70 degrees F. in two hours or less. Foods should be cooled from 70 degrees F. to 41 degrees F. in four hours or less for a total time of six hours. Do not thaw food on the counter.
La Unica Market (bakery): 94
A live cricket was found in the flour bin. All of the product was discarded. Store dispensing utensils with handles out of the product.
La Unica Market (produce): 100
July 16
Elko County Law Enforcement Center: 99
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration.
Ogi Deli: 99
Single service articles must be stored at least six inches from the floor surface.
Ogi Deli (bar): 100
Ogi Deli (catering): 100
Pepsi Beverage Company: 100
Smokey Vibes: 100
Frito Lay Warehouse: 97
With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from the floor. Move all of the boxes of chips at least six inches off of the floor. Mops must be hung to air dry.
July 20
Southside Ice Cream: 100
July 23
The Tap Room: 94
The hand sink was not properly stocked with disposable towels. Clean and sanitize the beverage gun and holster.
Gold Dust West: 100
The Grille: 99
Clean the soda dispenser in the kitchen area.
July 28
Hampton Inn (continental breakfast): 91
Yogurt was found at 44 degrees F. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Do not re-use single service articles. Food handlers must properly wash hands before changing gloves.