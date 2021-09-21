Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

July 15

La Unica Market (packaged foods): 95

Canned goods were dented. Isolate for credit or discard.

La Unica Market (deli): 93

Be sure to follow proper cooling procedures. Foods should be cooled from 135 degrees F. to 70 degrees F. in two hours or less. Foods should be cooled from 70 degrees F. to 41 degrees F. in four hours or less for a total time of six hours. Do not thaw food on the counter.

La Unica Market (bakery): 94

A live cricket was found in the flour bin. All of the product was discarded. Store dispensing utensils with handles out of the product.

La Unica Market (produce): 100

July 16