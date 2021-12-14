Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

Nov. 2

Northside Elementary School Kitchen: 95

The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used or interpreted. Prepared salads were not date marked.

Elko School District Central Kitchen: 100

The inspector recommends investing in an infrared temperature gun for better temperature monitoring of the walk-in coolers.

Nov. 3

Southside Elementary School Kitchen: 98

It is critical to have an extra cooler for breakfast items as the sole cooler currently available is not enough for storage of perishable items. The cooler to store breakfast items to be served within 24 hours near capacity.

Nov. 8

Flagview Intermediate School Kitchen: 100

The inspector recommends installing a hanger for the mop near the floor drain.

XP Gaming and Café: 80

All food must be prepared in a permitted establishment and not at a personal residence. The hand sink was not accessible for use by food handlers. Dishes were found in the hand sink during the inspection. The hand sink should only be used for washing hands. Milk, sour cream and hummus were found past the manufacturer’s pull date. The establishment must ensure all products are used or discarded before the manufacturer’s pull date. The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used or interpreted. Cheese was found past expiration. The establishment will now freeze cheese to use as needed. Take out only what is needed for the week. Do not store food items under an exposed sewer or water line. Food in refrigeration must be kept covered. Food in the outside freezer was found with large amounts of ice covering it. The establishment must store food in a manner which will protect it from contamination. The establishment must defrost all food that is covered in ice to ensure the packaging has not been compromised. If it has, discard the product. The restroom sink had a leak. There were no self-closing doors on the restrooms. The establishment must install self-closing doors on the restrooms because they are located directly adjacent to the dining room.

Nov. 9

Spring Creek Elementary School Kitchen: 90

The food manager certification is missing or lapsed. The kitchen manager is in the process of obtaining certification. Please email confirmation to the inspector by Dec. 9. Sour cream was found with an expiration date of Oct. 9, 2021.

Stray Dog Pub and Café: 100

The establishment must not store food in open cans. Please transfer food to containers.

Stray Dog Pub and Café Bar: 99

If the alcohol consumption signage is lost or misplaced, please contact the local health department for a replacement. There was no alcohol consumption signage in the women’s restroom.

Nov. 15

Coffee Mug Restaurant: 97

In addition to the daily dumpster pickup, ensure trash bags are sealed and covered to prevent potential pest harborage. Containers with dressing were not labeled. The soda dispensers require attention. There was buildup of sticky residue under the soda’s signage. Post and maintain alcohol consumption signage where conspicuous to the public as required. Make “hand wash only” signs for up front and the kitchen hand sinks. Print your current permit through the online licensing system.

Nov. 17

Machi’s Bar: 95

The inspector recommended posting current Serv-Safe food certification at employee postings area. Food in the refrigerator must be kept covered. Pre-made iced tea in containers stored in the bar refrigerator were not covered. Provide a covered waste receptacle in the women’s restroom. Provide hand wash signs at all hand washing locations.

Nov. 19

Dotty’s Casino (1744 Mountain City Highway): 94

The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. Use the three-compartment sink until the dishwasher reaches adequate sanitizer concentration. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Be sure to set up the sanitizer buckets at the beginning of each shift.

Dotty’s Casino Bar Kitchen: 95

Damaged or adulterated food was not properly segregated or disposed of. The inspector found food past the manufacturer’s pull dates. Moldy tomatoes were voluntarily discarded. Be sure to keep food for no more than 7 days. The establishment must ensure food products are used or discarded by the manufacturer’s pull date.

Family Dollar: 98

There was no soap in the restroom.

Towneplace Suites by Marriott: 89

The food manager certification is missing or lapsed. Send a copy to the inspector. Cream cheese was found at 65 degrees F. Do not reuse single service or single use items. Do not reuse plastic spoons. Store paper plates in a way that prevents cross-contamination.

Elko Food Mart: 100

Nov. 22

Wendy’s (2456 Mountain City Highway): 96

Clean and sanitize the soda dispenser in the dining area. Have the employees clean the cooler door handles. They were observed to have old residue on them. The floors were dirty and not being properly cleaned. The back room floor near the computer desk had old liquid residues for potential pest infestation. Post a “hand wash only” sign for the washing sink in the back prep area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1