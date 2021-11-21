Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

Oct. 1

Joe’s Market: 88

Canned goods were dented. Isolate for credit from supplier or discard. Bagged ice must be labeled with manufacturer’s name and physical address. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from floor surfaces. Single service articles must be stored at least six inches from the floor surface. Cups were found on the floor. Clean and sanitized the ice machine interior. Repair and clean the ice machine to prevent cross contamination. No hand drying towels or devices were provided.

Los Compadres Meat Market (meat department): 90

There was no test kit available to test sanitizing residuals or final temperatures in the dishwasher. Store clean equipment and utensils in a manner that protects them from contamination. A knife was found on the magnetic strip with raw meat chunks. Clean the strip and knives before putting them away. Clean all display handles. Clean the floor sinks. There were multiple days of raw meat on the floor. Clean the mats daily. Remove unnecessary clutter around the dumpster.

Los Compadres Meat Market (Packaged foods): 100

Taqueria Ayala: 72

Remove unnecessary clutter around the dumpster. Food handlers are prohibited from contacting ready-to-eat foods with their hands. There was no hot water in the hand sink. Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Raw pork was found above sliced onions and peppers. Food surfaces are not clean and are not being properly sanitized. Sliced tomatoes were found greater than 41 degrees F. on cold hold items. Prepared foods kept longer than 24 hours must be marked with the original date of preparation. Intestines found at 85 degrees F. were discarded. There was no sanitizing rinse in the three-compartment sink. The operator was only washing dishes with no sanitizing step. Do not thaw food on the counter. With the exception of canned beverages, all food must be stored at least six inches from the floor. There was no sanitizing bucket set up. Cloths used for wiping surfaces in contact with raw animal foods must be kept separate from those used for other purposes. Provide hand washing signs at all hand washing sinks. There were no hand drying towels or device provided.

Oct. 4

Collective Coffee Roasters: 100

Log online for a renewed permit. If beans are unfinished at the end of the day, provide a cover for holding buckets.

Oct. 5

Good Blends: 98

Spot checks are recommended to assure restrooms remain closed. The veggie refrigerator had loose track seals. Send a photo of the corrective action to the inspector. Wash hands before putting on new gloves. Containers of sanitizer for in-use wiping cloths must be stored off the floor.

Sue’s Fantasy Club: 100

Mona’s Ranch: 100

Hunt Convenience Stores LLC: 100

Expired foods segregated under control. Designated boxes are recommended with a “not for sale sign.”

Oct. 6

The Stage Door: 100

Continue with good sanitation practices at the bar.

