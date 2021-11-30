Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

Oct. 15

Underground Nightclub (Snack Shack): 93

Send an updated person of contact as the former contact on file is no longer with the establishment. The hand sink was blocked with furniture and clutter. Clear for access. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. A pan left out for serving heated food was left out and not cleaned.

Underground Nightclub: 92

Send an updated contact for the establishment. Maintain a sanitizer bucket for wiping cloths. There was no soap at the hand sink. Cut fruits were not labeled with proper date markings. The three-compartment sink was not being properly operated, set up or maintained.

Maverick Casino Bar: 99

The beverage gun and holster were found to be unsanitary. Clean them at least one during each shift.

Maverick Warehouse: 98

Food stored in refrigeration must be kept covered. The warehouse freezer was leaking water onto frozen chicken.

Maverick Hotel and Casino: 100

Maverick Bakery: 100

Maverick Starbucks: 95

Strawberry, peach and guava puree were found past the manufacturer’s pull dates. The establishment must use or discard al food products before their pull date.

Maverick Aspens Grill: 100

Maverick Aspens Bar: 100

Maverick Coffee Garden: 88

Ensure raw fish is exposed to the air to prevent botulism. Fish was found being thawed in the refrigerator in an unopened vacuum sealed package. The establishment must not thaw fish in an anaerobic environment. Organize meat storage as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. The establishment needs to work on meat organization. Raw bacon was found above raw fish. Yoghurt was found with an expiration date of Sept. 29, 2021. Ensure food products are used or discarded by the manufacturer’s pull date. There is no disclosure and reminder that this establishment is serving undercooked animal food products. Email a copy of the new menu to the inspector by Nov. 15.

Maverick Sports Bar: 99

Clean and sanitize the beverage gun and holster. They were found to be unsanitary. The establishment should clean these at least once per shift.

Maverick Chevron: 100

Oct. 19

McDonald’s (1995 Idaho St.): 99

The water filter next to the soda boxes was leaking. The establishment must repair the leak by Oct. 30 and email a photo to the inspector.

Oct. 21

McAdoo’s Restaurant: 99

Monitor the sanitizing concentration of the low-temperature dishwasher in use. If not maintaining concentration, use the three-compartment sink. Clean the soda dispenser regularly. Store the parmesan cheese in use for the day rather than the current practice to maintain the temperature. Have Ecolab provide a service reports binder. The cheese slicer in the back kitchen had old residue buildup on the interior backside. There is the potential for a bacteria buildup over time.

Oct. 22

Garibaldi’s: 89

Ensure the hood gets serviced. Pay more attention to the storage area in the kitchen. It needs better organization and cleaning. There is a potential for pest harborage. Open containers in the margarita storage area must be refrigerated. Prepared foods kept for longer than 24 hours must be marked with the original date of preparation. Food is not being thawed properly. Frozen beef was left on the counter to thaw. Use the refrigerator to thaw food. The ice scooper was left in the ice with the handle touching ice. Ensure employees put the handle face up. The kitchen hand wash sink had an open hole on the wall to the sink. Patch the hole.

Garibaldi’s (bar): 89

It will be more convenient for employees to invest in a dishwasher with sanitizer rather than handwashing glassware. The refrigerator storing alcohol is near capacity. Invest in a new one to maintain a temperature of 41 degrees F. Past day’s cut limes were stored in the refrigerator without date marking. Post and maintain alcohol consumption signage where it is conspicuous to the public.

Oct. 26

Vanbearhaus: 100

The establishment should renew its permit by Jan. 31, 2022.

Arctic Circle: 100

Oct. 27

We Cater to You: The Tasty Truck: 99

The inspector discussed opening a new service depot. The operator wanted to know if it was required to have a grease trap installed before they apply for a service depot permit. Post your current health permit conspicuously.

Nov. 2

Elko RV Park at Ryndon: 99

The inspector discussed the dented can policy with employees. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Consider keeping a cleaning log to ensure the machine is cleaned regularly.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0