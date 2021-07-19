 Skip to main content
Food establishment Inspections
Food Service Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

June 6

Kentucky Fried Chicken: 100

Dotty’s Casino (1744 Mountain City Highway): 100

Dotty’s Casino Bar Kitchen: 100

Taco Bell: 97

The wiping clock sanitizer concentration was lower than the required PPM. Single service articles must be stored at least six inches from the floor surface. Cups found on the floor were moved to a shelf. Do not nest cleaned equipment or utensils without first drying them.

June 3

Wal-Mart (packaged foods): 95

Canned goods were dented. Isolate for credit from the supplier or discard.

Wal-Mart (deli): 86

The hand sink was not properly supplied with paper towels. Utensils were not being properly sanitized. Use the three-compartment sink on the baker side until proper sanitizer concentrations are met. There was no sanitizer in the wiping cloth solution. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Allow equipment to air dry.

Wal-Mart (meat): 95

The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentrations.

Wal-Mart (bakery): 94

The dishwasher was not reaching adequate sanitizing temperatures. Use the three-compartment sink until the dishwasher is repaired. There was no sanitizer bucket set up in the prep area.

Northeastern Nevada Juvenile Center: 100

Subway (2944 Mountain City Highway): 97

Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Clean and sanitize the soda dispenser. Used mop water was not being discarded properly after use. Hang mops to dry.

--

Elko's Favorite Foods:

