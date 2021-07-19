Food establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

June 6

Kentucky Fried Chicken: 100

Dotty’s Casino (1744 Mountain City Highway): 100

Dotty’s Casino Bar Kitchen: 100

Taco Bell: 97

The wiping clock sanitizer concentration was lower than the required PPM. Single service articles must be stored at least six inches from the floor surface. Cups found on the floor were moved to a shelf. Do not nest cleaned equipment or utensils without first drying them.

June 3

Wal-Mart (packaged foods): 95

Canned goods were dented. Isolate for credit from the supplier or discard.

Wal-Mart (deli): 86