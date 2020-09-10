 Skip to main content
Food establishment Inspections
Food Service Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

Aug. 7

R Place Market: 96

The sanitizer bucket was tested and found to contain no sanitizer. Clean and sanitize the outside and fronts of the deep fryer, microwave and pie cooker in the deli area. Drain pipes for the three-compartment sink need an air gap. An old safe and microwave were stored in the back. Remove them from the premises if they will not be used in the future.

R Place (deli): 97

Hang thermometers in the refrigeration units. The drain pipe for the soda fountain needs an air gap. There was apparent mold growth in the floor drain. Clean to sanitary conditions and increase the frequency at which you clean the drain.

CVS: 90

Dented canned goods were found. Isolate for credit from the supplier or discard. Milk was found at room temperature and voluntarily discarded.

Gold Dust West: 100

Gold Dust West (The Grille): 95

Start keeping cooling logs. Be sure to prewash fruit and vegetables before cutting. A box of frozen rolls was found on the walk-in freezer floor. Be sure to allow utensils and equipment to air dry before storing.

Gold Dust West (The Tap Room): 100

Azteca Market: 97

Be sure to keep all food, including chips, at least 6 inches off the floor. Be sure to store the mop in a way that allows it to air dry between uses.

Smokey Vibes: 99

Be sure to store your mop in a way that allows it to air dry.

