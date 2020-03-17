Food Establishment Inspections

Winger’s (restaurant): 87

Shelled eggs were found above ready-to-eat salad. The reach-in preparation refrigerator was not working during the time of inspection. They were using ice to keep things cool but tomatoes were found at 57 degrees F. Store foods in a different refrigerator until the other one is repaired. Do not use single-use articles. Do not nest cleaned equipment or utensils without first drying them. Clean the soda dispenser.

Winger’s (bar): 93

Do not use the hand sink to dump glasses. There were no paper towels located at the hand sink. Be sure to use at least 200 ppm of quaternary sanitizer.

Jan. 23

Stray Dog Pub and Café (restaurant): 93

All food product that is being taken out of original containers should be labeled as to contents, the date it was removed from the original container and a use by date. Clean the microwave roof to sanitary conditions. Clean the over shelves to sanitary conditions or replace them.

Stray Dog Pub and Café (bar): 99