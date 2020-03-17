Food Establishment Inspections

Winger’s (restaurant): 87
Shelled eggs were found above ready-to-eat salad. The reach-in preparation refrigerator was not working during the time of inspection. They were using ice to keep things cool but tomatoes were found at 57 degrees F. Store foods in a different refrigerator until the other one is repaired. Do not use single-use articles. Do not nest cleaned equipment or utensils without first drying them. Clean the soda dispenser.
Winger’s (bar): 93
Do not use the hand sink to dump glasses. There were no paper towels located at the hand sink. Be sure to use at least 200 ppm of quaternary sanitizer.
Jan. 23
Stray Dog Pub and Café (restaurant): 93
All food product that is being taken out of original containers should be labeled as to contents, the date it was removed from the original container and a use by date. Clean the microwave roof to sanitary conditions. Clean the over shelves to sanitary conditions or replace them.
Stray Dog Pub and Café (bar): 99
Ensure that all pipes going into the bar floor drain have at least 1 inch of space between the top of the floor and the drainpipe.
Liquidators and More (packaged foods): 95
The inspector found eight badly dented cans on the shelves. The person in charge voluntarily removed them.
Elko RV Park at Ryndon (packaged foods): 100
Elko RV Park at Ryndon (bar/service bar): 99
Clean and sanitize the ice machine and drain pipe. Have your bartender clean at the end of his shifts rather than the next day before a new shift.
Jan. 24
Ryndon Gas and Food (snack bar): 96
Food is not being properly thawed. The inspector found a box of frozen hot dogs sitting on the counter. Get rid of the wooden knife block and purchase a magnetic knife holder. Do not store knives in any sort of crevice that cannot be cleaned. Clean and sanitize the microwave inside and out, toaster oven and the outside of the oven.
Ryndon Gas and Food Store (packaged foods): 95
Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. The soda fountain drainpipe is below the top of the floor drain. The bathrooms were dirty. Increase the cleaning frequency. Used mop water was not being properly discarded after use. Clean the debris from the vents in the walk-in beverage cooler.
Jan. 29
Vanbearhaus (mobile units): 99
Store the ice scoop in a manner that protects it from contamination.
Jan. 30
The Moon Bar: 99
Post your current health permit conspicuously.