Food Establishment Inspections

Aug. 26

Papa Murphy’s Pizza: 97

Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Provide hand wash signs at all hand washing sinks.

Tacos las Brisas LLC: 95

Ensure the coolers in mobile units stay below 41 degrees F. The door was propped open and the screen was rolled up allowing flies into the mobile unit. Ensure all openings are closed to prevent pest entry.

Elko Senior Activity Program Inc.: 91

The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. Use the three-compartment sink until it reaches adequate sanitizer concentration. Food in refrigeration must be covered. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Mops must be hung to air dry.

Cook’s Steakhouse and Saloon (bar): 93

The hand sink was not stocked with disposable towels. There was a leaky faucet in the men’s rom. The flooring was not durable and not maintained in good repair.

Cook’s Steakhouse and Saloon: 75