Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Aug. 20
Roy’s Inc. Market: 90
The USDA stamp was not evident on bulk meat products. Tilapia in the freezer had no labels. Hold until labels are provided. Potato salad was found expired.
Roy’s Inc. Market (meat): 98
The meat department is cooled so workers can work at 41 degrees F. There was no thermometer in the area.
Aug. 23
Airport 66 Market: 96
With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored six inches from the floor. Beef jerky was found stored on the floor. The restroom did not have a self-closing door. The person in charge must install a self-closing door.
Airport 66 Snack Bar: 94
Temperatures of less than 135 degrees F. were found on hot hold items. A large hot-holding device was found at 100 degrees F. Two containers of slice cheese were found without date labels.
Aug. 26
Papa Murphy’s Pizza: 97
Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Provide hand wash signs at all hand washing sinks.
Tacos las Brisas LLC: 95
Ensure the coolers in mobile units stay below 41 degrees F. The door was propped open and the screen was rolled up allowing flies into the mobile unit. Ensure all openings are closed to prevent pest entry.
Elko Senior Activity Program Inc.: 91
The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. Use the three-compartment sink until it reaches adequate sanitizer concentration. Food in refrigeration must be covered. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Mops must be hung to air dry.
Cook’s Steakhouse and Saloon (bar): 93
The hand sink was not stocked with disposable towels. There was a leaky faucet in the men’s rom. The flooring was not durable and not maintained in good repair.
Cook’s Steakhouse and Saloon: 75
The hand sink was not supplied with soap. Organize meat storage as follows: Fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Raw meat was found above pre-cooked foods. Sliced tomatoes were found at 52 degrees F. Various cheese products were found at 50 degrees F. The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizer concentration. Food was not being thawed properly. Start keeping cooling logs for foods that are cooled. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket with adequate sanitizer concentration. Clean all the handles on each refrigeration unit. Flooring was not durable or maintained in good repair. Repair cracks on the floors.
Aug. 27
Gold Bar: 100
Golden Gate Petroleum (market): 91
Temperatures were found greater than 41 degrees F. on cold hold items. Cheese was found at 51 degrees F., sandwiches with meat and cheese were found at 45 degrees F. and potato salad was found at 50 degrees F. Keep temperature logs for display in the display refrigerator. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from the floor. Hot dog buns were found on the floor. Fixtures in the men’s room were dirty.
Golden Gate Petroleum (Snack bar): 100
Golden Gate Petroleum: 96
Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Do not nest cleaned equipment or utensils without first drying them. Clean the can opener.
Pot of Subs (3600 West Idaho St.): 100
Teriyaki Madness: 98
Clean the magnetic knife holder. The floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned.