Food Establishment Inspections

Do not eat food in the food prep area. No date labeling was observed. Be sure to date label any item kept for more than 24 hours. The magnetic strip and knives were soiled. Dishes that were stored were still soiled. Be sure to wash, rinse and sanitize all dishes and utensils. Remove cardboard from under the grill in the back. An employee said it was used to catch grease. Bread was found on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Keep all food at least 6 inches from the ground. Discard mop water after use. Tomatoes and cheese were found at 50 degrees F and were voluntarily discarded. Clean the microwave in the prep area. Clean floor sinks. Repair the three-compartment sink leak. Contact ECOlab to adjust the sanitizer concentration because it is too low. Add additional sanitizer until the pre-mixer is adjusted. No one on site had taken the food manager safety course. Be sure that someone that has Servsafe training is on site. Get them certified within 30 days.