Food Establishment Inspections

Arby’s: 95
Dec. 10
Food in refrigeration or storage must be covered. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. No sanitizer was present in the wiping bucket. Change every four hours or more often during busy hours. Replace worn fry baskets. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.
Los Compadres Meat Market (meat): 99
Dec. 11
Store clean equipment and utensils in a manner that protects them from contamination. The magnetic strip holding knives was soiled. Start cleaning it every night.
Los Compadres Meat Market (packaged foods): 95
Dec. 11
Canned goods were dented. Isolate for credit from the supplier or discard.
Winner’s Corner (packaged foods): N/A (pre-opening)
Dec. 11
Do not reuse single service items. Label ice bags with the name and address of the establishment. Keep all single service items at least 6 inches off the floor. Repair the gap in the back door.’
Arctic Circle: N/A (pre-opening)
Dec. 11
Do not eat food in the food prep area. No date labeling was observed. Be sure to date label any item kept for more than 24 hours. The magnetic strip and knives were soiled. Dishes that were stored were still soiled. Be sure to wash, rinse and sanitize all dishes and utensils. Remove cardboard from under the grill in the back. An employee said it was used to catch grease. Bread was found on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Keep all food at least 6 inches from the ground. Discard mop water after use. Tomatoes and cheese were found at 50 degrees F and were voluntarily discarded. Clean the microwave in the prep area. Clean floor sinks. Repair the three-compartment sink leak. Contact ECOlab to adjust the sanitizer concentration because it is too low. Add additional sanitizer until the pre-mixer is adjusted. No one on site had taken the food manager safety course. Be sure that someone that has Servsafe training is on site. Get them certified within 30 days.
Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Restaurant: 99
Dec. 12
Keep temperature logs of all refrigeration units, not just the main walk-in refrigerator. Make sure the spatula used to stir around buttered shrimp and tongs used to put meats on the grill are washed, rinsed and sanitized at least once every two hours. No quaternary ammonia residue was present in the wiping buckets. The sanitizer concentration coming out of the main dispenser was at approximately 100 ppm. Adjust the dispenser so that the solution is closer to 200-300 ppm.