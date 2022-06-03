Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

March 1

Albertsons: 100

Albertsons Deli: 96

Thermometers were not accurate and need calibration. The thermometer at the soup cooler on the sales floor was reading 60 degrees F. The actual temperature ranged from 38 to 44 degrees F. Food in refrigeration or storage must be covered. The container used to dispense dry seasonings stored in back were not covered.

Albertsons Bakery: 86

Mop water must be disposed of in the sanitary drain. Used dirty water was left inside the mop bucket. The mop was not hung to dry. No test kit or test strips were available to test sanitizing residuals or final rinse temperatures in the dish machine. Product is not labeled properly. Sugar, miscellaneous toppings and flour were stored in containers that were not labeled. Food in refrigeration or storage must be kept covered. Place opened bags in a secondary container for coverings. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. The wiping cloths that were in use were not in the sanitizing bucket. They were placed at the three-compartment sink and prep counter.

Albertsons Bakery: 99

Drain pipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Drains underneath the hand wash sink did not have adequate space for backflow prevention.

Albertsons Produce: 99

Post your current health permit conspicuously. Provide hand wash signs at all hand washing sinks. Current permit posted is from 2019. Obtain new permits from corporate and post.

AFC Sushi at Albertsons: 95

The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used or interpreted. Prepared spicy mayo was not date marked.

March 8

Elko Dairy Queen Restaurant: 93

Label bottles and containers containing cleaning compounds as to contents. Two bottles at the grill hub and one bottle at the frozen hub with soap detergents were not labeled as to their contents.

Best Western Elko Inn (restaurant): 91

The hand sink is not properly supplied with soap or disposable towels. The hand wash only sink did not have soap for handwashing. Product such as raisins/granola were stored in a different container than the original without proper labeling and date marking. The drain under the dishwasher with connected pipe was inside the floor sink. Shorten the hose for adequate spacing. Receptacles in the ladies room were not covered. Provide a covered receptacle for feminine hygiene products.

Best Western Inn (packaged foods): 98

Provide a covered waste receptacle in the ladies room. Provide a covered receptacle for feminine hygiene products.

Pizza Barn: 97

Product is not properly labeled. A container with Alfredo sauce not in the original container did not have labeling.

March 14

Smith’s Food and Drug Center Deli: 97

Please dispose of trash buildup in the department. The walk-in-cooler had permanent frost and dirt residue on the ground Schedule a cleaning. Drain pipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Garbage, recyclables and refuse was not properly stored in a manner to make it inaccessible to insects and rodents. The trash compactor was being repaired so excessive garbage was present. Post your current health permit conspicuously. Provide hand wash signs at all hand washing sinks.

Smith’s Food and Drug Center Meat Department: 92

Label bottles and containers containing cleaning compounds as to their contents. Two bottles with unknown liquid were not properly labeled. Dispensing utensils were not properly stored. Ensure knives previously used are soaked or cleaned. In use knives were left out on the cutting board. The drain pipe under the reach-in cooler did not have adequate spacing. Post your current health permit conspicuously. Provide hand wash signs at all hand washing sinks.

Smith’s Food and Drug Center Bakery: 94

A food handler was observed practicing poor personal hygiene while handling food. The employee was cutting ready-to-eat strawberries as toppings for ready-to-eat cake without wearing gloves. Post your current health permit conspicuously.

Smith’s Food and Drug Center Packaged Foods: 95

Obtain stickers with the store name and address for packaged ice bags. Install a hanger for better mop drying in the back of the warehouse with the floor sink. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from the floor. Damaged ice creams were on the floor. The trash compactor was being repaired so there was extra trash in the department. The outside compactor area had excessive trash on the grounds. Post your current health permit conspicuously.

March 17

Quality Inn and Suites Elko: 97

Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Mops must be hung to air dry. An in-use mop was placed a bucket instead of hanging it to dry. Post your current health permit conspicuously for public viewing.

March 29

Bonanza Produce: 100

BJ Bull Bakery LLC: 95

Product is not being labeled properly. Toppings stored in containers other than their original containers have to be labeled. Food in the refrigerator must be kept covered. Bags of rice stored in the back were not covered exposing the product to potential contamination. The dispensing utensils in food products must have the handle up and out of the food or water. The scoop for dispensing sugar had the handle down in the product. Post your current health permit conspicuously.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.